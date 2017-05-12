 
News By Tag
* Shrimp Market
* Shrimp Market Report
* Global Shrimp Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


Global Shrimp Market to Reach 7 Million Tons by 2022

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global shrimp market has reached a production volume of around 5 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach nearly 7 Million Tons by 2022.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Shrimp Market
* Shrimp Market Report
* Global Shrimp Market

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Shrimp belongs to the group of arthropods and represents one of the most popular seafoods consumed across the world. It is highly nutritious and contains copper, zinc, sodium, selenium, magnesium, iron and vitamins such as A, B6, C, E and B12. In addition, it is also a good source of the carotenoid astaxanthin which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Shrimp offers myriad health benefits such as weight management, improved bone and brain health and lowered risk of cardiovascular disease. Owing to the aforementioned benefits, shrimp forms a vital part of various cuisines and has emerged as a high-value product among consumers.

The global demand for shrimp has witnessed fluctuating trends during the past five years. The global shrimp production declined in 2012, primarily in the markets of China, Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico. This was due to the prevalence of EMS disease (Early Mortality Syndrome) that originated in China. Nevertheless, the market witnessed a strong rebound in the year 2014, but a minor decline in 2015. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global shrimp market has reached a production volume of around 5 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach nearly 7 Million Tons by 2022. One of the major factors that has proved proactive in maintaining a stable market growth is consumers' pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. Some of the other growth inducing factors include rapid urbanisation, improved cold storage facilities as well as its easy availability.

Key findings from the report:

• Different species of shrimp are penaeus vannamei, penaeus monodon, macrobrachium rosenbergii and others. In 2016, penaeus vannamei (or white-leg shrimp) represented the species with the highest production volumes. It was followed by penaeus monodon (or black tiger shrimp), macrobrachium rosenbergii and other species.
• Various sizes of shrimp include large size (60 and above), medium size (40-60), small size (20-40) and extra-small size (below 20). In 2016, medium size shrimps dominated the market with the majority of market share.
• Country-wise, China exhibited a clear dominance in the market with a share of around one-third of the total global shrimp production. Some of the other major markets include Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Ecuador, Thailand and Others.
• Being fragmented in nature, the global shrimp market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of the top players include Mazzetta Company, LLC, Ma Yo Foods Co., Ltd, United European Seafood Traders Ltd, Carson and Co., Seaprimexco Vietnam, A B Golden Seafood, Ocean More Foods Co., Limited, Afentoulis Liveris & Co., Midseas Corp, Grand Ocean Seafoods Co., Ltd and Sealicious Foods Co., Ltd.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global shrimp market according to species, shrimp size, country and top players:

Market breakup by Species

• Penaeus Vannamei
• Penaeus Monodon
• Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
• Others

Market breakup by Shrimp Size

• Large Size
• Medium Size
• Small Size
• Extra Small Size

Market breakup by Country

• China
• Vietnam
• India
• Indonesia
• Ecuador
• Thailand
• Others

Top players

• Mazzetta Company, LLC
• Ma Yo Foods Co., Ltd
• United European Seafood Traders Ltd
• Carson and Co.
• Seaprimexco Vietnam
• A B Golden Seafood
• Ocean More Foods Co., Limited
• Afentoulis Liveris & Co.
• Midseas Corp
• Grand Ocean Seafoods Co., Ltd
• Sealicious Foods Co., Ltd

Request free sample report: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&a...

Read full report with TOC: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shrimp-market

Browse more reports related to food & beverage industry: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reports

About Us

Expert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.

With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Contact Us

Expert Market Research
Website: www.expertmarketresearch.com
Email: sales@expertmarketresearch.com
US & Canada Phone no: +1-415-325-5166
UK Phone no: +44-702-402-5790

Contact
Natalia Taylor
***@expertmarketresearch.ocm
End
Source:
Email:***@expertmarketresearch.ocm
Tags:Shrimp Market, Shrimp Market Report, Global Shrimp Market
Industry:Food
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017
Expert Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share