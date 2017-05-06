Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Digital Forensics Market" The report will provide detailed analysis of Digital Forensics Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application.

Global Digital Forensics Market Report, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2016 to 2024. Digital forensics is a technique which includes recovery and interpretation of data found in digital devices for use in a court of law. Digital forensic investigation comprises of three stages which includes acquisition of exhibits, investigation, and reporting. Increasing cybercrimes and innovation in digital forensic research show an increased trend for digital forensics market in near future.High security concerns across different industries, rising sophisticated digital crime and terrorist attack, and economic growth in developing nations are the major driving factors for the global digital forensics market. However, rising complexity of mobile devices and increased utilization of cloud based applications may hamper the growth of the market. Innovation in digital forensic tools would provide several growth opportunities for the market in coming years.The global digital forensics market has been segmented into type and application. By type, the market is segmented into computer forensics, database forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics, cloud forensics and others. By type, computer forensics accounted for the largest share in the market in 2016, owing to wide usage of computer forensics in both private and public sectors to investigate cybercrime. Moreover, by application, the market is further categorized into healthcare, education, banking, financial services & insurance, information technology, transportation & logistics, law enforcement, and defense & aerospace.Based on geography, the global digital forensics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, UK, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.Major companies operating in the digital forensics market are ASR Data, Global Digital Forensics, Binary Intelligence, ASR Data, Paraben Corporation, Guidance Software, Inc., FireEye Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Access Data Group, Digital Detectives and Lancope, Inc., among others.• The report will provide detailed analysis of Digital Forensics Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application• The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024• Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Digital Forensics Market will be provided in the report• An exhaustive regional analysis of Digital Forensics Market from 2015 to 2014 has been included in the report• Profile of the key players in the Digital Forensics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies