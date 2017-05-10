News By Tag
Two Sector Leaders Unite to Focus on Education
The partnership will help to showcase the benefits of professional education and development across the sector and how it can be used to enable employees to play a key role in moving the data centre to a more cost-reducing profit centre.
Datacloud creates the leading platform for data centre and cloud IT infrastructure and all companies engaged in this expanding sector. The conferences explore the very latest in technologies and markets, to inspire through rich content and uniquely host senior executives to meet, connect, collaborate and do deals. Events include Europe (Global Congress), Nordic, Ireland and South East Asia.
CNet will have a presence at each Datacloud event, including the upcoming Monaco event June 6 – 8. Come and see CNet on Pod 12 and visit the Innovation & Investment Theatre on 8 June at 11.45 to hear CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens, present The Future of Data Centre Education.
Register for the Datacloud Europe event here - http://www.datacloudcongress.com/
For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
