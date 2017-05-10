 
Industry News





Two Sector Leaders Unite to Focus on Education

 
 
CNet Training is the Global Education Partner
LONDON - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CNet Training, the global leader of technical education for the data centre and network infrastructure sectors, has joined forces as a Global Education Partner with information media technology and professional services company BroadGroup and their hugely popular global Datacloud events.

The partnership will help to showcase the benefits of professional education and development across the sector and how it can be used to enable employees to play a key role in moving the data centre to a more cost-reducing profit centre.

Datacloud creates the leading platform for data centre and cloud IT infrastructure and all companies engaged in this expanding sector. The conferences explore the very latest in technologies and markets, to inspire through rich content and uniquely host senior executives to meet, connect, collaborate and do deals. Events include Europe (Global Congress), Nordic, Ireland and South East Asia.

CNet will have a presence at each Datacloud event, including the upcoming Monaco event June 6 – 8. Come and see CNet on Pod 12 and visit the Innovation & Investment Theatre on 8 June at 11.45 to hear CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens, present The Future of Data Centre Education.

Register for the Datacloud Europe event here - http://www.datacloudcongress.com/register

For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.
