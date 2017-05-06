News By Tag
* Mobile
* Ios
* Android
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trigger Reflex - A Western themed duelling game released for iOS and Android
Indrek Vändrik has announced his next pixel art game "Trigger Reflex" release for iOS and Android.
In the future releases the game will have more complex game modes that require even more effort than just taping a bullet once. Also local multiplayer mode is in the works. With this game mode you can add an elbow power to the gaming to make sure you are indeed the one to stay standing in the end of the shootout.
Trigger Reflex is part of the campaign "1 App a month" that is daring challenge for Indrek Vändrik to make one app or game in one month for the year of 2017. Trigger Reflex is the app created in April. More info and apps can be found at http://drik.eu
Trigger Reflex is available on:
AppStore - https://goo.gl/
Google Play - https://goo.gl/
Contact
Indrek Vändrik
***@drik.eu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse