May 2017
Trigger Reflex - A Western themed duelling game released for iOS and Android

Indrek Vändrik has announced his next pixel art game "Trigger Reflex" release for iOS and Android.
 
 
Trigger Reflex - Western pixel duel
Trigger Reflex - Western pixel duel
TALLINN, Estonia - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- You are a gunslinger hunting down all the wanted scumbags of the wild west. You'll be up against all kinds of different Western characters as well as special forces soldiers. 3, 2, 1 and shoot! Be the first to pull the trigger and stay standing. The game is all about reflexes and speed of the fingers. Once shoot has been called it's only a matter of seconds when the enemy will draw and shoot you. You have to be really sharp and fast and tap the bullet that appears in a random location on the screen to shoot first.

In the future releases the game will have more complex game modes that require even more effort than just taping a bullet once. Also local multiplayer mode is in the works. With this game mode you can add an elbow power to the gaming to make sure you are indeed the one to stay standing in the end of the shootout.

Trigger Reflex is part of the campaign "1 App a month" that is daring challenge for Indrek Vändrik to make one app or game in one month for the year of 2017. Trigger Reflex is the app created in April. More info and apps can be found at http://drik.eu

Trigger Reflex is available on:

AppStore - https://goo.gl/DLxqVx
Google Play - https://goo.gl/I07wvI

Contact
Indrek Vändrik
***@drik.eu
Tags:Mobile, Ios, Android
Industry:Games
Location:Tallinn - Harjumaa - Estonia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
