T G Commercials Self Drive Commits to Make Van Rentals Easy and Budget-friendly

-- T G Commercials Self Drive is one of the largestproviders in the UK. The rental company carries an expansive selection of vans in varying sizes and is continuously expanding its fleet inand the surrounding areas to simplify the daunting task of who to choose for your van hire needs. The company has dedicated rental specialists who are committed to providing bespoke rental solutions at competitive rates.Tom Gaskin, the owner of T G Commercials Self Drive, says, 'Bearing in mind thatinneeds to be flexible to cater for the different needs that people and businesses have, we are striving to maximise our fleet. We want to be able to provide our customers with a range of van options, from bakkies to box vans. Our goal is to cater to the requirements of all individuals and companies with outstanding customer service.' He further adds, 'Our vans are equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, GPS units and other features.'A company executive says, 'Our vans are regularly serviced and maintained to ensure optimum performance. We always make sure that customers get to drive fully functional vans that will not breakdown in the middle of their journey. We provide 24/7 emergency road assistance, so that they can drive without any worries inoror the surrounding areasThe executive further adds, 'Owing to the huge demand for van rentals, we are working to simplify the booking process. Open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, we are here whenever you need to hire a van. All you need to do is give us a call to get the perfect rental solution inand the surrounding areas.'Tom Gaskin signed off by saying, 'We ensure customers receive value for money with usIndividuals or businesses looking for flexible van rental solutions inor anywhere in the UK can rely on T G Commercials Self Drive.: Established by Tom Gaskin, T G Commercials Self Drive is an established commercial vehicle hire company in the UK. By providing flexible rental solutions in Rotherham, Bolton, Yorkshire and other areas in the UK, the company has earned a stellar reputation. When it comes to hiring trucks or vans, this leasing company comes second to none.Contact - T G Commercials Self DriveTel: +44 (0)1709 533 322Fax: 01709 533344Email: hire@tgcommercials.co.uk