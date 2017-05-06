News By Tag
T G Commercials Self Drive Commits to Make Van Rentals Easy and Budget-friendly
T G Commercials Self Drive have increased their fleet of vans and have simplified their booking process. Van seekers can choose from the latest vans at reasonable prices.
Tom Gaskin, the owner of T G Commercials Self Drive, says, 'Bearing in mind that van rental in Rotherham needs to be flexible to cater for the different needs that people and businesses have, we are striving to maximise our fleet. We want to be able to provide our customers with a range of van options, from bakkies to box vans. Our goal is to cater to the requirements of all individuals and companies with outstanding customer service.' He further adds, 'Our vans are equipped with state-of-the-
A company executive says, 'Our vans are regularly serviced and maintained to ensure optimum performance. We always make sure that customers get to drive fully functional vans that will not breakdown in the middle of their journey. We provide 24/7 emergency road assistance, so that they can drive without any worries in Manchester or Bradfordor the surrounding areas.'
The executive further adds, 'Owing to the huge demand for van rentals, we are working to simplify the booking process. Open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, we are here whenever you need to hire a van. All you need to do is give us a call to get the perfect rental solution in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.'
Tom Gaskin signed off by saying, 'We ensure customers receive value for money with us.'
Individuals or businesses looking for flexible van rental solutions in Bolton, Leedsor anywhere in the UK can rely on T G Commercials Self Drive.
About the Company: Established by Tom Gaskin, T G Commercials Self Drive is an established commercial vehicle hire company in the UK. By providing flexible rental solutions in Rotherham, Bolton, Yorkshire and other areas in the UK, the company has earned a stellar reputation. When it comes to hiring trucks or vans, this leasing company comes second to none.
Contact - T G Commercials Self Drive
Tel: +44 (0)1709 533 322
Fax: 01709 533344
Email: hire@tgcommercials.co.uk
Contact
Emma Denton
01709 533 322
***@tgcommercials.co.uk
