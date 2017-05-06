 
Industry News





American Payroll Association Annual Congress & Expo

 
 
TANJONG PAGAR, Singapore - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- PayAsia is delighted to be exhibiting at the American Payroll Association's 35th Congress and Expo in Orlando, Florida next week.

The APA expects over 1,800 attendees at their Annual Congress making it the world's largest payroll expo. The event is aimed at industry professionals who are looking to improve their skills, connections and knowledge of new products and services.

"I look forward to showcasing PayAsia's service offering at the APA Congress Expo," commented Lawrence Pushpam, Director, Business Development.  "As we discovered last year during our inaugural US exhibition at the Ultimate Software conference in Las Vegas, many US headquartered companies are looking for a trusted partner to manage their Human Resource and Payroll outsourcing."

"PayAsia is again excited to share its strong track record and industry-leading capabilities and technology in Asia and beyond," added Mr Pushpam.  "Our Product Director Len Austria will also attend the APA expo, and we both look forward to sharing our Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services and how PayAsia's solutions add value and simplifies client's processes at a global level."

PayAsia will be located at Booth 228. The Expo runs from 17 to 19 May 2017.

For more information on the APA Congress and Expo please visit - http://www.americanpayroll.org/congress/congress-expo/

For additional information please visit www.payasia.asia or contact:

Mr. Lawrence Pushpam

Director, Business Development

P: +65 6327 6828

E: lawrence.pushpam@payasia.asia

About PayAsia

PayAsia is a Singapore headquartered company that provides Fully Managed Payroll, Cloud HR services and solutions across 24 countries in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa & Europe and has delivery centres in Singapore, India, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

