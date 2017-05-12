 
News By Tag
* Mission Education
* Manav Dharam
* Yadu Public School
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Mission Education Noida Team Places Its 6th Donate Box at Yadu Public School

Yadu Public School participated in an initiative Mission Education by Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti.
 
 
Mission Education Placed Stationery Donation Boxes
Mission Education Placed Stationery Donation Boxes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mission Education
Manav Dharam
Yadu Public School

Industry:
Education

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Mission Education Noida team went to Yadu Public School, Noida Sector - 73 and successfully placed the Donation Box so as to collect the stationery items from privileged students which can be distributed among under-privileged students. Yadu Public School's Principal is a delight to work with and the Teachers were very co-operative with the visiting team and allowed them to explain the Mission Education salient features during the Assembly time. The volunteers from Mission Education Noida team have started placing the donation boxes at different schools to achieve the purpose in order to help the under-privileged students of the society.

Six volunteers from Mission Education Noida Team visited the School to promote and place Donation Box. The volunteers Vinod Joshi, Archana Mundani, Himanshi Sharma, Ritul Sharma, Amit Singh & Kapil khatter represented Mission Education Noida team and communicated about the benefits of the initiative.

Brief MISSION EDUCATIONinformation
Donate Stationery Item for Needy One: Our mission has decided to help under-privileged children to gain the education with the help of privileged ones. Hence, the institution has started placing these boxes at various schools and the work is being done by volunteers of the mission as stated by one of the volunteers, Vipin Nirwal.

No Cash, No Cheque: The mission of the institution is to take things related to studies like books, pencil, erasers and other stuff that might help other students who cannot afford these items to pursue their education further. This way numerous hands can lend their support by donating smaller items without taking much burden on themselves.

About Mission Education:

Mission Education an initiative by MANAV UTTHATN SEWA SAMITI (Regd.) which is run by Shri Shradhey Ji since 2014 in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, South Africa, Mauritius and many other Schools. In India, Mission Education volunteer team approached 900+ Schools which helped out 1.6+ Lacs under privileged Students. Mission Education is the mission where many unprivileged children students can receive Education with the help of privileged student stationery. Mission Education is one such institution that helps under privileged students gain education through donated stationary by privileged students across India.

Mission Education - An initiative by: MANAV UTTHAN SEWA SAMITI (Regd.)
Media Contact

Address: Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti - 2/12

East Punjabi Bagh,

New Delhi, 110026

Name: Shri Narendra Kumar Ji (All India Youth Coordinator)

Phone:  +91 9793411008

Website: http://www.manavdharam.org/

Contact
Mission Education
***@gmail.com
End
Source:MANAV UTTHAN SEWA SMITI (Regd.)
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Mission Education, Manav Dharam, Yadu Public School
Industry:Education
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share