Mission Education Noida Team Places Its 6th Donate Box at Yadu Public School

-- Mission Education Noida team went to Yadu Public School, Noida Sector - 73 and successfully placed the Donation Box so as to collect the stationery items from privileged students which can be distributed among under-privileged students. Yadu Public School's Principal is a delight to work with and the Teachers were very co-operative with the visiting team and allowed them to explain the Mission Education salient features during the Assembly time. The volunteers from Mission Education Noida team have started placing the donation boxes at different schools to achieve the purpose in order to help the under-privileged students of the society.Six volunteers from Mission Education Noida Team visited the School to promote and place Donation Box. The volunteers Vinod Joshi, Archana Mundani, Himanshi Sharma, Ritul Sharma, Amit Singh & Kapil khatter represented Mission Education Noida team and communicated about the benefits of the initiative.Our mission has decided to help under-privileged children to gain the education with the help of privileged ones. Hence, the institution has started placing these boxes at various schools and the work is being done by volunteers of the mission as stated by one of the volunteers,The mission of the institution is to take things related to studies like books, pencil, erasers and other stuff that might help other students who cannot afford these items to pursue their education further. This way numerous hands can lend their support by donating smaller items without taking much burden on themselves.Mission Education an initiative by MANAV UTTHATN SEWA SAMITI (Regd.) which is run by Shri Shradhey Ji since 2014 in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, South Africa, Mauritius and many other Schools. In India, Mission Education volunteer team approached 900+ Schools which helped out 1.6+ Lacs under privileged Students. Mission Education is the mission where many unprivileged children students can receive Education with the help of privileged student stationery. Mission Education is one such institution that helps under privileged students gain education through donated stationary by privileged students across India.