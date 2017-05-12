News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mission Education Noida Team Places Its 6th Donate Box at Yadu Public School
Yadu Public School participated in an initiative Mission Education by Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti.
Six volunteers from Mission Education Noida Team visited the School to promote and place Donation Box. The volunteers Vinod Joshi, Archana Mundani, Himanshi Sharma, Ritul Sharma, Amit Singh & Kapil khatter represented Mission Education Noida team and communicated about the benefits of the initiative.
Brief MISSION EDUCATIONinformation
Donate Stationery Item for Needy One: Our mission has decided to help under-privileged children to gain the education with the help of privileged ones. Hence, the institution has started placing these boxes at various schools and the work is being done by volunteers of the mission as stated by one of the volunteers, Vipin Nirwal.
No Cash, No Cheque: The mission of the institution is to take things related to studies like books, pencil, erasers and other stuff that might help other students who cannot afford these items to pursue their education further. This way numerous hands can lend their support by donating smaller items without taking much burden on themselves.
About Mission Education:
Mission Education an initiative by MANAV UTTHATN SEWA SAMITI (Regd.) which is run by Shri Shradhey Ji since 2014 in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, South Africa, Mauritius and many other Schools. In India, Mission Education volunteer team approached 900+ Schools which helped out 1.6+ Lacs under privileged Students. Mission Education is the mission where many unprivileged children students can receive Education with the help of privileged student stationery. Mission Education is one such institution that helps under privileged students gain education through donated stationary by privileged students across India.
Mission Education - An initiative by: MANAV UTTHAN SEWA SAMITI (Regd.)
Media Contact
Address: Manav Utthan Sewa Samiti - 2/12
East Punjabi Bagh,
New Delhi, 110026
Name: Shri Narendra Kumar Ji (All India Youth Coordinator)
Phone: +91 9793411008
Website: http://www.manavdharam.org/
Contact
Mission Education
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017