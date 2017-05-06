News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Recent Study Showed Anticoagulants Enhanced Intracerebral Hemorrhage Outcomes
Researchers, led by Alessandro Biffi, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston conducted a study to understand the effect of ICH locations on outcomes. A meta-analysis of data gathered from three study was conducted. Studies included the OAT-ICH study conducted in Germany (n=542), the multicenter ERICH study (n=217), and a longitudinal primary ICH study conducted in Boston (n=268).
641 patients with nonlobar ICH and 386 patients with lobar ICH were included in the study. All of them were receiving oral anticoagulation treatment. Out of them, 23% of lobar ICH survivors and 28% of nonlobar ICH survivors restarted oral anticoagulation following ICH.
Recommencement of oral anticoagulants was not related to CHADS2 score, ICH volume, or HAS-BLED score (P >.20) in both groups. With patients with lobar ICH, recommencement of oral anticoagulants was related to modified Rankin Scale score at discharge (interquartile range [IQR] 3-5; oral anticoagulation [OA]: median 3.5, no OA: median 4.0, IQR 3-5; P =.011).
After conducting multivariate analyses, recommencement of oral anticoagulants following lobar and nonlobar ICH was related to decreased mortality (lobar: hazard ratio [HR] 0.25, 95% CI, 0.17-0.38; P <.0001; nonlobar: HR 0.22, 95% CI, 0.16-0.30; P <.0001) and enhancement in functional outcomes (lobar: HR 4.89, 95% CI, 3.25-7.36; P <.0001; nonlobar: HR 5.12, 95% CI, 3.86-6.80; P <.0001) after a follow-up of a year. Researchers concluded that results help future investigations to determine benefits and risks of oral anticoagulant recommencement after ICH.
Get more details @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/
The recent studies and researches show how anticoagulants would bring changes in some of the health conditions. It would help market players in determining opportunities and capitalize on them to gain strong position in the market. In its recent report on the North America anticoagulants market, Big Market Research outlines current market status, key vendors, and geographical scenario. Sales, revenue, and growth rate of the leading market players is provided in the study to help in determining competitive landscape and devising strategies for the future. Detailed segmentation, marketing strategies, and sales channels are also offered.
Media Contact
Big Market Research
+1-971-202-1575
***@bigmarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse