Professional Writing Skills Training Course Online

CANON, Ga. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Hook your readers and get your point across with the professional writing skills you need to succeed in any professional environment. This online professional writing course is designed to help people acquire better-written skills that will help them in both everyday business and personal settings.

Overview

The course aims to boost awareness of excellent written techniques, together with data on correct descriptive grammar and spelling and data on a way to use language to the writer's advantage. This latest Training Courses also goes into more detail on what needs to be included in different styles of writing skills, such as e-mails and meeting agendas, and which written skills can be employed for each setting.

    ü  Developed by business professionals

    ü  Accredited by CPD

    ü  Fully online course and assessment with no time limits

    ü  Full audio voiceover

    ü  Approximate Duration: 2 hours

   ü  On completion, the certificate is posted the next working day

Who should take this Professional Writing Skills Course?

This online professional writing skills course is aimed at anyone in a business setting who wishes to improve their written skills. The course contains information on all styles of writing - including e-mails, letters, minutes, reports and social media - and is well suited for workers who are required to write on both a regular and less-often basis.

Content

This course online is split into four accessible, interactive modules and includes an assessment at the end:

Introduction - the advantages of excellent written skills, kinds of skilled writing, reasons for writing, the 'Five Cs' and therefore the importance of excellent structure.

Spelling and Language - the importance of effective language, inventive language, international language, spelling, common errors and piece of writing.

Grammar - definitions, and samples of the various elements of English grammar, as well as active and passive voice, person and punctuation.

Types of professional Writing - Information on what to incorporate and also the vogue to adopt for various kinds of professional writing from e-mails and letters to reports and minutes.

Aims of the Course

By the end of this course learners will:

   Ø  Understand the explanations for needing smart writing skills and bear in mind of the various kinds of skilled writing that will be needed.

   Ø  Understand the importance of good spelling.

   Ø  Understand the fundamental rules of English grammar.

  Ø  Know a way to use writing creatively and to the business' advantage.

   Ø  Know the importance of written material and proofreading.

   Ø  Understand what info to incorporate and that kind of writing to use for various kinds of skilled writing.

http://askedu.net/training.asp


Contact Info:

Room 1403, Building 35 Xinzhao Jiayuan

Beijing, China

100024

Phone: +8610 65430701

Email: mytrainingclass@126.com
