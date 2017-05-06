News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Instant Noodles Market Catalysed by Innovative Flavours and Healthier Products
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Instant Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022", finds that the global instant noodles market reached a volume of 106 Billion units in 2016, growing at a CAGR of nearly 2% during 2009-2016. Instant noodles are pre-cooked at factories, dried and packed with a flavour powder. They represent one of the most popular fast food products across the globe as they are inexpensive and can be prepared within a short span of time. These days, instant noodles come with different flavour powder that vary according to the regional tastes. Presently, there are a number of factors driving this market such as long shelf-life, ease of preparation and storage, increasing population in developing countries and the fast paced lifestyle of consumers. According to the report, growing health awareness and increasing competition are some of the major threats to the growth of this market. However, manufacturers are constantly working towards making improvements in quality with more nutritious products that are low in fats and salts, and are fortified with vitamins and minerals. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a 116 Billion Units by 2022.
Get Sample of the Report: http://www.imarcgroup.com/
The report has carried out a thorough evaluation of the market and has covered the key regions. Some of the regions included in the report are China, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, India, South Arabia and Thailand. Amongst these, China represents the largest consumer of instant noodles accounting for more than 40% of the total global consumption. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape and finds that there is a tough competition among the manufacturers of instant noodles worldwide.
Browse full report with TOC @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
The report gives a detailed roadmap for setting up an instant noodle manufacturing plant. The study covers all the essential aspects of the instant noodles market. This ranges from a comprehensive view of the market to minute details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics including expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the instant noodles market in any manner.
Find more reports related to Food & Beverages Industry @ http://www.imarcgroup.com/
Media Contact
Kanika Sharma
+1-631-791-1145
kanika.sharma@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse