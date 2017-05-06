News By Tag
Saracens Recruitment Helps UK Schools to Address Teacher Shortages After Brexit
Saracens Recruitment will help schools to find teachers from recent PGCE graduates to newly qualified and fully qualified teachers, apart from providing supply teachers to UK schools.
During the National Association of Secondary Moderns' Annual Conference that was held from April 26-27, 2017, it was told that 85 percent of modern foreign languages (MFL) assistants, and 30 percent of MFL teachers are European nationals. Not having easy access to more teachers from Europe, plus some of those already in UK considering a return to their home country after Brexit, would place pressure on head teachers of schools and educational institutions.
To support the UK schools in this difficult time, Saracens Recruitment will help them in making the recruitment process of teachers easy and hassle-free by providing them with dedicated, personal support to find highly qualified teachers. Saracens Recruitment can provide supply teachers on short notice who will be well trained and experienced. From recent PGCE graduates to fully qualified teachers, they can provide primary teachers, secondary teachers, supply teachers, special needs teachers and even teaching assistants as per the needs and requirements of your school. They also make sure that all the candidates are DBS checked, thus avoiding efforts in recruitment on the part of school. The agency has also employed staff to check whether or not foreign supply teachers have valid working permits or visas.
A senior official from the PR Department of Saracens Recruitment commented, "Nowadays most of the schools in London and Berkshire are going through ups and downs, especially due to lack of teachers. Keeping in mind the recruitment challenges faced by UK schools, we provide dedicated, personal support for schools looking to find great teachers." Further, she said, "We also help teachers deal with job pressure that they face during their teaching career, so our consultants provide guidance to each teaching professional."
Not only the above impact, but the Brexit decision could have more "huge implications"
Based in Berkshire, England, Saracens Recruitment is a newly founded staffing agency, dedicated to providing high quality, low cost recruitment services for the education and health care industries. They specialize in providing cost-effective staffing solutions for schools countrywide. Keeping in mind the unique needs of each every school, they try to recruit new personnel and retain existing staff. If you are also looking for a more permanent and sustainable solution to your staffing needs, get in touch with them and discuss how they can help you in finding the staff you need both quickly and affordably. Candidates can send their CV directly to Saracens Recruitment, and their experienced consultants will help them find their next dream job.
