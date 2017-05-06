News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
StreamlineJK Reports the Launch of The Ultimate License Plate Frame
"After analyzing the market and testing our product over the last year we have officially launched the latest version of our Ultimate License Plate Frame," said Jorden Hall, Company Founder of StreamlineJK. "The Ultimate License Plate Frame is superior to any other frame or holder on the market when you consider we use high grade stainless steel or the best carbon fiber, combine it with great design and a 101-piece kit which will connect it to any car or truck. Our design allows for the Ultimate License Plate Frame to connect to cars which have two holes or four but always give the appearance of a four-hole connection, keeping the appearance symmetrical and appealing. It is easy to install and we are very excited to get this in the hands of our customers."
Features of the Ultimate License Plate Frame
• Every frame made of 304 grade Stainless Steel or Carbon Fiber
• Two-hole or four-hole attachment capability
• 101-piece attachment kit
• Easy to follow installation instructions and video
The StreamlineJK Ultimate License Plate Frame is available in Polished Stainless Steel, Powdered Black Stainless Steel, Glossy Carbon Fiber and Matte Carbon Fiber. For more information please visit www.streamlinejk.com.
About StreamlineJK - Applying design expertise with material science is the StreamlineJK Media and Design Corporation difference. We hired a great team of design experts and had them work with the best material scientist we could find to deliver a market leading product. Further information on our company can be found at www.streamlinejk.com.
For Media Relations:
Kyle Hall
(650) 270-0504
The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. StreamlineJK shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.
Contact
Kyle Hall
***@streamlinejk.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse