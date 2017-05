New Launches and Rising Expansion in the Women Ethnic Wear Propelling the Market

Increasing adoption of indo western clothing have led to significant opportunity for Women Ethnic Wear Industry, says RNCOS in its latest research report.

-- Indian Ethnic Wear industry has witnessed significant growth on account of rapid urbanization and higher disposable incomes. The growing fashion consciousness has turned women's ethnic wear segment into a lucrative and highly evolving market. As per the estimate carried out in our latest research report, the women's ethnic wear market will post more than 10% CAGR growth during 2016-2020.According to our latest research study, "", the key players in the industry segment, namely sarees, salwar kameez etc., are expanding their presence in the country in order to gain the market share while giving a competitive edge. Marketing strategies, such as discount offers, mass advertising and collaboration with famous designers have been the key drivers driving the industry.Recently, Tata group firm Titan Co Ltd announced foraying into premium sarees and women's ethnic wear category under the brand name "Taneira", a store with the collection of handwoven sarees and ethnic wears from across the country with products ranging up to Rs 2.5 lakh.Further, Craftsvilla.com, the largest online ethnic store, also announced launching in-house brand 'Anuswara' offering craft inspired contemporary ethnic wear for women. Also, Ethnic women's wear brand, 'W' announced its plan to expand by adding 1,000 exclusive stores across India in the next five years while another player, Manyavar, is looking after a possible acquisition of ethnic womens wear brand Soch. With such ongoing developments in the industry, it is expected that Indian women ethnic wear market will post unprecedented growth in the years to come.For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/ Report/IM847.htm Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/ Retail%20industry.htm RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.