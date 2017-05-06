News By Tag
New Launches and Rising Expansion in the Women Ethnic Wear Propelling the Market
Increasing adoption of indo western clothing have led to significant opportunity for Women Ethnic Wear Industry, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
According to our latest research study, "Indian Women Ethnic Wear Market Forecast to 2020", the key players in the industry segment, namely sarees, salwar kameez etc., are expanding their presence in the country in order to gain the market share while giving a competitive edge. Marketing strategies, such as discount offers, mass advertising and collaboration with famous designers have been the key drivers driving the industry.
Recently, Tata group firm Titan Co Ltd announced foraying into premium sarees and women's ethnic wear category under the brand name "Taneira", a store with the collection of handwoven sarees and ethnic wears from across the country with products ranging up to Rs 2.5 lakh.
Further, Craftsvilla.com, the largest online ethnic store, also announced launching in-house brand 'Anuswara' offering craft inspired contemporary ethnic wear for women. Also, Ethnic women's wear brand, 'W' announced its plan to expand by adding 1,000 exclusive stores across India in the next five years while another player, Manyavar, is looking after a possible acquisition of ethnic womens wear brand Soch. With such ongoing developments in the industry, it is expected that Indian women ethnic wear market will post unprecedented growth in the years to come.
