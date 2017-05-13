 
News By Tag
* Mini Pcie Module
* Wifi + Bluetooth Combo
* Usb Interface
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413

SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-160ACN 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Industry Leading Dual-Band Half Mini PCIe Module,Qual

 
 
WPEQ-160ACN
WPEQ-160ACN
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mini Pcie Module
* Wifi + Bluetooth Combo
* Usb Interface

Industry:
* Wireless

Location:
* Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

Subject:
* Products

TAIPEI, Taiwan - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SparkLAN Communications, Inc., an embedded wireless M2M (machine to machine) networking solution provider, introduces Industry Leading Dual-Band Half Mini PCIe Module for wireless connectivity applications.

SparkLAN WPEQ-160ACN is an 802.11ac/b/g/n 2.4GHz + 5GHz half-mini PCIe module based on Qualcomm QCA9377 chipset. It supports 1T1R with RX diversity technology, which runs up to 433Mbps, provides higher throughput performance, reliability and range.supports 20/40/80MHz and 256-QAM to maximize bandwidth efficiency.　WPEQ-160ACN is a Wi-Fi half mini PCIe Module form factor, but with USB bus interface.

WPEQ-160ACN is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) solution to support 1 × 1 802.11ac/a/b/g/n WLAN standards , designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN and low-energy technology.

WPEQ-160ACN is the high performance module in wireless connectivity for medical devices, security systems,industrial, PoS, digital signs, Gaming machine, Medical　equipment, industrial tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and many more .The module with the great performance, is the best choice for you to quickly and easily integrate with your wireless enabled applications.

Key Features:

- Standard: 802.11ac/a/b/g/n
- Form Factor:Half Mini PCIe
- Interface: USB
- Chipset: Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7
- Antenna: 2 x U.FL connectors, 1T1R
- Data rate allows link speeds up to 433Mbps.
- Support Win7, 8.1, 10

Company information

Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com

Contact
Marketing Group
***@sparklan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sparklan.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SparkLAN Communications, Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share