SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-160ACN 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Industry Leading Dual-Band Half Mini PCIe Module,Qual
SparkLAN WPEQ-160ACN is an 802.11ac/b/g/
WPEQ-160ACN is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) solution to support 1 × 1 802.11ac/a/b/
WPEQ-160ACN is the high performance module in wireless connectivity for medical devices, security systems,industrial, PoS, digital signs, Gaming machine, Medical equipment, industrial tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and many more .The module with the great performance, is the best choice for you to quickly and easily integrate with your wireless enabled applications.
Key Features:
- Standard: 802.11ac/a/b/
- Form Factor:Half Mini PCIe
- Interface: USB
- Chipset: Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7
- Antenna: 2 x U.FL connectors, 1T1R
- Data rate allows link speeds up to 433Mbps.
- Support Win7, 8.1, 10
Company information
Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com
