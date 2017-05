Bryan Brown and Nelson Woss in Bengaluru for the Australian Film Showcase

Contact

-- Australian Consulate-General, Chennai in partnership with the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy and in association with INOX, SAE Institute Australia and Tourism Australiais hosting an Australian Film Showcase in Bengaluru from 12-14May 2017.This showcase will not only bring eight exquisite Australian films to audiences in Bengaluru, it will also provide a platform for two renowned Australian film personalities associated with the opening night film 'Red Dog: True Blue' –Actor/Producer Bryan Brown and Producer Nelson Woss to participate in the various events of the Film Showcase.Speaking at a Media Conference today welcoming Bryan and Nelson, Mr Sean Kelly, Australian Consul-General for South India said, "This Showcase is an opportunity for wider audiences in Bengaluru to enjoy high quality domestic films produced by a very strong Australian Film Industry." Mr Kelly also reiterated the focus on buildingstronger links between the Australian and South Indian film industries, by saying, "Our objectives are both to introduce Australian cinema to the people of Bengaluru and to also promote collaboration between the Australian and Kannada film industries.""Bryan Brown and Nelson Woss are both renowned, experienced and highly talented Australian film personalities. Their participation in this Showcase strengthens our aspirations for knowledge sharing and collaborative working between the two film industries."Mr Kelly added.As part of this visit, Bryan Brown and Nelson Woss participated in a Film Collaboration Workshop with leading directors and filmmakers from the Kannada Film Industry. At this workshop, they shared their experience of working on international film projects and discussed possibilities of both film industry's working together more effectively.In addition, on 12 May at 10.30 am, Bryan and Nelson will participate in an interaction workshop with students of 'Tent Cinema' – a leading School of Cinema founded by Dr NagathihalliChandhrashekar a well-known writer, producer and filmmaker.They will also be present for the opening night film screening of 'Red Dog: True Blue' on 12 May, 6.30 PM at INOX, Mantri Square.All eight films will be screened at INOX, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru on Friday12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14May 2017.The eight films that will be screened in the Australian Film Showcase are:12/05/2017 Friday(Opening night filmstarring Jason Isaacs and Bryan Brown 6.30 pm13/05/2017 Saturdaystarring Bryan Brown, Sam Worthington, Sam Neil and John Goodman 1.00 pm13/05/2017 Saturdaystaring Josh Lucas and Rachael Taylor 3.20 pm13/05/2017 Saturdaystarring Kate Winslett, Liam Hemsworth and Hugo Weaving 5.20 pm13/05/2017 Saturdaystarring David Wenham and ShahanaGoswami 7.50 pm14/05/2017 Sundaystarring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham 3.30 pm14/05/2017 Sundaystarring Chris O'Dowd and Jessica Maubouy 5.55 pm14/05/2017 Sundaystarring Emma Booth 8.00 pmThe Australian Film Showcase in Bengaluru is also supported bythe Victorian Government, Western Australian Government, Queensland Government and theAustralian Alumni Association (Bengaluru). It followsvery successful showcase events in Chennai in June 2015 and Hyderabad in April 2016.For more information visit http://chennai.consulate.gov.au Complimentary passes will be available for members of the public on the day of the screening on a first come first served basis at INOX, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.