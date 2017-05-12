News By Tag
Bryan Brown and Nelson Woss in Bengaluru for the Australian Film Showcase
This showcase will not only bring eight exquisite Australian films to audiences in Bengaluru, it will also provide a platform for two renowned Australian film personalities associated with the opening night film 'Red Dog: True Blue' –Actor/Producer Bryan Brown and Producer Nelson Woss to participate in the various events of the Film Showcase.
Speaking at a Media Conference today welcoming Bryan and Nelson, Mr Sean Kelly, Australian Consul-General for South India said, "This Showcase is an opportunity for wider audiences in Bengaluru to enjoy high quality domestic films produced by a very strong Australian Film Industry." Mr Kelly also reiterated the focus on buildingstronger links between the Australian and South Indian film industries, by saying, "Our objectives are both to introduce Australian cinema to the people of Bengaluru and to also promote collaboration between the Australian and Kannada film industries."
"Bryan Brown and Nelson Woss are both renowned, experienced and highly talented Australian film personalities. Their participation in this Showcase strengthens our aspirations for knowledge sharing and collaborative working between the two film industries."
As part of this visit, Bryan Brown and Nelson Woss participated in a Film Collaboration Workshop with leading directors and filmmakers from the Kannada Film Industry. At this workshop, they shared their experience of working on international film projects and discussed possibilities of both film industry's working together more effectively.
In addition, on 12 May at 10.30 am, Bryan and Nelson will participate in an interaction workshop with students of 'Tent Cinema' – a leading School of Cinema founded by Dr NagathihalliChandhrashekar a well-known writer, producer and filmmaker.
They will also be present for the opening night film screening of 'Red Dog: True Blue' on 12 May, 6.30 PM at INOX, Mantri Square.
All eight films will be screened at INOX, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru on Friday12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14May 2017.
The eight films that will be screened in the Australian Film Showcase are:
Date Day Film Show start time
12/05/2017 Friday Red Dog: True Blue(Opening night film
starring Jason Isaacs and Bryan Brown 6.30 pm
13/05/2017 Saturday Dirty Deeds
starring Bryan Brown, Sam Worthington, Sam Neil and John Goodman 1.00 pm
13/05/2017 Saturday Red Dog
staring Josh Lucas and Rachael Taylor 3.20 pm
13/05/2017 Saturday The Dressmaker
starring Kate Winslett, Liam Hemsworth and Hugo Weaving 5.20 pm
13/05/2017 Saturday Force of Destiny
starring David Wenham and ShahanaGoswami 7.50 pm
14/05/2017 Sunday Lion
starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham 3.30 pm
14/05/2017 Sunday The Sapphires
starring Chris O'Dowd and Jessica Maubouy 5.55 pm
14/05/2017 Sunday Swerve
starring Emma Booth 8.00 pm
The Australian Film Showcase in Bengaluru is also supported bythe Victorian Government, Western Australian Government, Queensland Government and theAustralian Alumni Association (Bengaluru). It followsvery successful showcase events in Chennai in June 2015 and Hyderabad in April 2016.
For more information visit http://chennai.consulate.gov.au
All screenings are open to the public free of charge.
Complimentary passes will be available for members of the public on the day of the screening on a first come first served basis at INOX, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
