Johnny Blackmon is Offering His Best with "What You Use To" on Soundcloud

Soundcloud's one of the upcoming artists Johnny Blackmon aka John jjj is out with his latest track – "What You Use To". Listen to this ultra-cool number only on his profile.

Johnny Blackmon

-- Hip jump and rap music has been in spotlight from decades now. Yet it has developed and evolved from what it was! There are a few platforms where hip hop and rap music can be listened. Be However, one of the best places to witness hip hop and rap from new artist, John jjj is soundcloud. The rapper from Layton, Utah, USA is also known by the name Johnny Blackmon Jr. His most recent track is "What You Use To" is available on Soundcloud and is getting enormous number of plays and downloads from across the world. The cool track opens with a background voice introducing the producer, CashMoneyAp."What You Use To" is a standout amongst the most laidback tracks that urge individuals to lay back and unwind. It has a cool music and real rapping along with complex narration and enthusiastic music. Also, it has a suggestive mood with some amazing music that is eccentric!The hip hop and rap music are in bounty, however not all of the songs are stunning. Some of the best blends of hip hop and rap are displayed to crowds in soundcloud. The singer, John jjj is drawing his fans with his excellent music. The most recent track – "What You Use To" is a stunning hip hop and rap track with drum pattern and astounding verses that mixes splendidly with the music. The craftsman – John jjj also known as Johnny Blackmon utilizes 3 J's to speak about himself and his two brothers. He is one of the capable performers in the soundcloud arena.The tune – "What You Use To" has a bass and beat that is not same as other hip hop and rap tracks. The tune has a full impact of rap and John jjj guarantees his fans like his song – "What You Use To". Fans can connect with John on Twitter and Instagram.To listen the music, Please click the following link: