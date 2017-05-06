 
TEGA Presents Exceptional & Effective Screening Solutions to Industries

Tega Industries offers quality and uniquely designed screening solutions for more than 600 applications in the industry of today.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Tega Industries has come up with a range of uniquely designed, highly efficient and wear resistant screening solutions for mineral processing, mining industries, steel plant, aggregate industries and cement plant.

Distinctive Screens and Screening Services from a Leading Manufacturer

Tega is a pioneer manufacturer of high-end screening services and screen decks. It has over 600 screen applications for industrial works.

Manufacturing

This company commits to provide highly effective screen decks built on SLD program. What is this SLD program? SLD stands for –

S – Screening efficiency enhancement

L – Lifetime enhancement

D – Downtime reduction of screen machine

These are qualities of screen decks of this company or the philosophy on which the screens stand.

Applications

Tega has screen decks for all kinds of screening applications – primary, secondary, tertiary, dewatering and Flipflo.

Want to have detailed information about the applications and the different products used in them? Visit the website of Tega at www.tegaindustries.com and go to the 'Screening solution' section under "Products & Services".

Designing

Qualified engineers of the company has designed every solution with the help their Propriety software or stimulation package. The company uses some high-end software like –

i)          SIMEFF for predicting screening efficiency and improving on it

ii)          SIMLIFE for predicting the life of screen decks

iii)          3D Modeling for checking every component for perfect fitting prior their manufacturing

iv)          Finite Element Analysis for analyzing mechanical strength of the structure

Whole range of the products is there on their website. Visit it and learn the details of each of the product. Visitors can also give their team a call. Customer care experts of Tega Industries are always eager to serve their clients and customers.

Additional Service from Tega

Tega's does not end with providing of exclusive range of screening solutions. They extend their hand further for after sales services. They send their team of expert engineers to supervise installation of their screen media. For any kind of wear measurements, the company is there to help its customers.

About Tega Industries

Tega is a global leader in production and designing of consumables mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. It is also a pioneer manufacturer of mill lining systems. It has earned the reputation of providing durable and quality products together with after sales services.

Contact Details

Corporate Office:

147, Block – G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata – 700 053,
West Bengal, India.
Phone: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Fax: +91 33 23963649

Website: https://www.tegaindustries.com/service-category/screening...

Global Sales: Adrian Quigg (President, Global Sales)
Email: adrian.quigg@tegaindustries.com

Domestic Sales (India): Mr. Sanjib Bhattacharya (Vice President, National Sales)
Email: sanjib.bhattacharya@tegaindustries.com

Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
Source:Tega Industries Limited
Email:***@tegaindustries.com
Tags:Screening Solution, Tega Screening Solution
Industry:Industrial
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
