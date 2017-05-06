TEGA Presents Exceptional & Effective Screening Solutions to Industries

Tega Industries offers quality and uniquely designed screening solutions for more than 600 applications in the industry of today.

Contact

Tega Industries Limited

***@tegaindustries.com Tega Industries Limited

End

-- Tega Industries has come up with a range of uniquely designed, highly efficient and wear resistant screening solutions for mineral processing, mining industries, steel plant, aggregate industries and cement plant.Tega is a pioneer manufacturer of high-end screening services and screen decks. It has over 600 screen applications for industrial works.This company commits to provide highly effective screen decks built on SLD program. What is this SLD program? SLD stands for –S – Screening efficiency enhancementL – Lifetime enhancementD – Downtime reduction of screen machineThese are qualities of screen decks of this company or the philosophy on which the screens stand.Tega has screen decks for all kinds of screening applications – primary, secondary, tertiary, dewatering and Flipflo.Want to have detailed information about the applications and the different products used in them? Visit the website of Tega atand go to the 'Screening solution' section under "Products & Services".Qualified engineers of the company has designed every solution with the help their Propriety software or stimulation package. The company uses some high-end software like –i)for predicting screening efficiency and improving on itii)for predicting the life of screen decksiii)for checking every component for perfect fitting prior their manufacturingiv)for analyzing mechanical strength of the structureWhole range of the products is there on their website. Visit it and learn the details of each of the product. Visitors can also give their team a call. Customer care experts of Tega Industries are always eager to serve their clients and customers.Tega's does not end with providing of exclusive range of screening solutions. They extend their hand further for after sales services. They send their team of expert engineers to supervise installation of their screen media. For any kind of wear measurements, the company is there to help its customers.Tega is a global leader in production and designing of consumables mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. It is also a pioneer manufacturer of mill lining systems. It has earned the reputation of providing durable and quality products together with after sales services.147, Block – G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,New Alipore, Kolkata – 700 053,West Bengal, India.+91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515+91 33 23963649Adrian Quigg (President, Global Sales)Mr. Sanjib Bhattacharya (Vice President, National Sales)