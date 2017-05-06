News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TEGA Presents Exceptional & Effective Screening Solutions to Industries
Tega Industries offers quality and uniquely designed screening solutions for more than 600 applications in the industry of today.
Distinctive Screens and Screening Services from a Leading Manufacturer
Tega is a pioneer manufacturer of high-end screening services and screen decks. It has over 600 screen applications for industrial works.
Manufacturing
This company commits to provide highly effective screen decks built on SLD program. What is this SLD program? SLD stands for –
S – Screening efficiency enhancement
L – Lifetime enhancement
D – Downtime reduction of screen machine
These are qualities of screen decks of this company or the philosophy on which the screens stand.
Applications
Tega has screen decks for all kinds of screening applications – primary, secondary, tertiary, dewatering and Flipflo.
Want to have detailed information about the applications and the different products used in them? Visit the website of Tega at www.tegaindustries.com and go to the 'Screening solution' section under "Products & Services".
Designing
Qualified engineers of the company has designed every solution with the help their Propriety software or stimulation package. The company uses some high-end software like –
i) SIMEFF for predicting screening efficiency and improving on it
ii) SIMLIFE for predicting the life of screen decks
iii) 3D Modeling for checking every component for perfect fitting prior their manufacturing
iv) Finite Element Analysis for analyzing mechanical strength of the structure
Whole range of the products is there on their website. Visit it and learn the details of each of the product. Visitors can also give their team a call. Customer care experts of Tega Industries are always eager to serve their clients and customers.
Additional Service from Tega
Tega's does not end with providing of exclusive range of screening solutions. They extend their hand further for after sales services. They send their team of expert engineers to supervise installation of their screen media. For any kind of wear measurements, the company is there to help its customers.
About Tega Industries
Tega is a global leader in production and designing of consumables mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. It is also a pioneer manufacturer of mill lining systems. It has earned the reputation of providing durable and quality products together with after sales services.
Contact Details
Corporate Office:
147, Block – G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata – 700 053,
West Bengal, India.
Phone: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Fax: +91 33 23963649
Website: https://www.tegaindustries.com/
Global Sales: Adrian Quigg (President, Global Sales)
Email: adrian.quigg@
Domestic Sales (India): Mr. Sanjib Bhattacharya (Vice President, National Sales)
Email: sanjib.bhattacharya@
Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse