7.3 Acres Zoned B-3 on US Rt. 1 near Kings Dominion and I-95 set for Auction by Nicholls Auction

End

--Fredericksburg, VA – Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com)announces the auction of 7.3+/- acres with 500+/- ft. of frontage on US Rt. 1 in Hanover County near Kings Dominion and Interstate I-95 – on Thursday, May 18at 4 pm, according to John Nicholls, president of the company."We are honored to have been contracted to market and sell this valuable well located tract of business zoned property at public auction," said Nicholls. "Near I-95, Kings Dominion and the State Fair of VA, this property has tons of potential and the future is now.""The property's highlights include 7.34+/- acres with a 14 room 4,100+/- sq. ft. home (in need of restoration)with 500+/- feet of frontage on US Rt. 1," said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.The property's features also include a bored well, 3 phase power, multi-use B-3 zoning andcounty water which is assessable on the opposite side of US 1 noted Wilson.The property is desirably located 1 mile form I-95 Exit 98 and 1.8 miles from Kings DominionThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information about this auction, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 45 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.