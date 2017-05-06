Cultural Perspectives Managing Director Reappointed NAATI Board

End

-- Pino Migliorino, Managing Director of Cultural Perspectives Group, has been reappointed to the Board of Directors of National Accreditation Authority for Translator and Interpreters (NAATI) for an additional three-year term.The board is responsible of setting organisational direction and maintaining organisational integration through board members' industry expertise and experience in view to uphold the high national standards in translating and interpreting in Australia. The renewed term of appointment is a recognition of Mr. Migliorino's contribution to NAATI and expertise in this field."The ability to understand the world around us and participate in society to the fullest extent is so important to diverse communities in Australia. I look forward to continuing my role on the board of NAATI, and addressing the ongoing challenges around translating and interpreting credentialing. NAATI plays an important role in supporting the system fabric of multiculturalism and multicultural service provision in Australia." said Pino Migliorino.Pino founded Cultural Perspectives Group in 1994. The company is a sector leaders in consulting, researching and communicating with culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD), with strong expertise in translation services and community language needs. Pino joined the NAATI Board of Directors on May 15, 2014, with over 30 years' experience in multicultural affairs and social policy areas relevant to diversity.NAATI is jointly owned by the nine governments of Australia and is governed by a Board of Directors, who are appointed by the owners. Its mission is to set and maintain the high national standards in translating and interpreting to enable the existence of a pool of accredited translators and interpreters.