Churned Creamery Mixing Up Southern California's Ice Cream Scene
Churned Creamery announces the grand opening of their Cypress location, marking their 4th store with additional locations opening in 2017.
Churned Creamery is the first North American ice cream concept to use state of the art churning equipment, allowing staff to create and serve freshly made ice cream at the same time. Created in small batches, Churned only uses fresh milk, cream, fruit and imports the finest ingredients from around the globe. Healthy alternatives and non-dairy options are always available as well, making Churned a concept anyone can enjoy. Popular flavors as of late include Oreo, Salted Caramel, Nutella, Whiskey & Cream and their newest addition the CroCreme™, a buttery glazed croissant stuffed with freshly churned ice cream.
Churned Creamery soft opened their flagship Cypress location weeks ago, and is excited to announce their grand opening coming up on Saturday, June 3rd. First visitors on that date will receive special offers and family friendly prizes. Other locations in Canoga Park, Murrieta and Tustin have been proudly serving up Churned's unique brand of ice cream since 2016 and early 2017. New locations have been set in Temecula, Yorba Linda and Irvine. Official announcements for each store opening will be posted soon.
http://www.churnedcreamery.com/
Mother's Day offerings and additional specials include:
On Mother's Day, all customers receive free topping with purchase
Purchase 4 pints of ice cream for $28
About Churned Creamery:
Churned Creamery stands for artisanal, premium quality ice cream while staying true to traditional churning and freezing methods. Our exclusive, state-of-the-
Churned Creamery is the first ice cream parlor in North America to offer frozen desserts produced exclusively by our state-of-the-
Founded on the principles of quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, we are shifting the frozen dessert paradigm. By procuring the finest ingredients and most advanced technology, and introducing fresh business practices, we strive to elevate the ice cream experience for our customer's affiliates.
