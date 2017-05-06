 
Churned Creamery Mixing Up Southern California's Ice Cream Scene

Churned Creamery announces the grand opening of their Cypress location, marking their 4th store with additional locations opening in 2017.
 
 
Churned Creamery
Churned Creamery
 
CYPRESS, Calif. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Churned Creamery recently opened the doors to their fourth Southern California location in the beautiful city of Cypress. The concept, which freshly prepares handcrafted artisanal ice cream, uses traditional churning and freezing methods with breakthrough batch freezing equipment. The brand has announced various specials and the opening of 3 upcoming locations in Temecula, Yorba Linda and Irvine.

Churned Creamery is the first North American ice cream concept to use state of the art churning equipment, allowing staff to create and serve freshly made ice cream at the same time. Created in small batches, Churned only uses fresh milk, cream, fruit and imports the finest ingredients from around the globe. Healthy alternatives and non-dairy options are always available as well, making Churned a concept anyone can enjoy. Popular flavors as of late include Oreo, Salted Caramel, Nutella, Whiskey & Cream and their newest addition the CroCreme™, a buttery glazed croissant stuffed with freshly churned ice cream.

Churned Creamery soft opened their flagship Cypress location weeks ago, and is excited to announce their grand opening coming up on Saturday, June 3rd. First visitors on that date will receive special offers and family friendly prizes. Other locations in Canoga Park, Murrieta and Tustin have been proudly serving up Churned's unique brand of ice cream since 2016 and early 2017. New locations have been set in Temecula, Yorba Linda and Irvine. Official announcements for each store opening will be posted soon.

http://www.churnedcreamery.com/

Mother's Day offerings and additional specials include:

On Mother's Day, all customers receive free topping with purchase

Purchase 4 pints of ice cream for $28

About Churned Creamery:

Churned Creamery stands for artisanal, premium quality ice cream while staying true to traditional churning and freezing methods. Our exclusive, state-of-the-art churning equipment allows us to serve freshly handcrafted traditional ice cream moments after the order is received. Combined with globally sourced, quality ingredients and a passion for innovative flavor profiles and combinations, customers can experience and enjoy delicious ice cream and other frozen treats churned, frozen and served straight from the barrel!

Churned Creamery is the first ice cream parlor in North America to offer frozen desserts produced exclusively by our state-of-the-art equipment. This special batch freezer also serves as a beautiful visual display of the possible flavor options and combinations available to the customer. We have been able to acquire the rights to utilize this revolutionary machine to offer our customers the highest quality, freshest ice cream possible.

Founded on the principles of quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, we are shifting the frozen dessert paradigm. By procuring the finest ingredients and most advanced technology, and introducing fresh business practices, we strive to elevate the ice cream experience for our customer's affiliates.

Contact
Bradley Public Relations & Marketing
***@bobbradley.info
Source:Churned Creamery / Bradley PR & Marketing
Email:***@bobbradley.info
Posted By:***@bobbradley.info Email Verified
Click to Share