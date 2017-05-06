News By Tag
Tips to Improve Your Email Marketing Campaigns - Zenith Square
Email is your 'digital passport' and you use it for almost every application that you interact with online; sometimes without even knowing it.
If you only take your email list and dust it off every few months to send generic update emails, it's unlikely that this will result in high level of engagement. It's important to look at the capability of email as a whole in order to be creative and innovative with your marketing. Here are some tips to help you get those emails opened and clicked on!
Use pop culture references in the title
Just a fun tip to get you started! It's been proven that using movie titles or song titles in your email subject field (http://marketingland.com/
In your analysis, prepare for accidental clicks
At Zenith Square, we are great advocates of monitoring the success of any marketing activity you do, and it's always great when you look at your statistics and see that a marketing campaign appears to have been successful. But something you should, at the least, be aware of – is accidental clicks. With an increasing volume of people now reading emails on their mobile devices, fingers can get in the way and it's easy to click an unwanted link on occasion. For this reason, some suggest that measuring success on the volume of people opening emails should be reconsidered and that there should be a greater focus on actual engagement.
Prune your email list
Pruning your email list of hard bounces can be a simple way of improving success rates and also reduces the number of emails going to recipients' spam folders. If you're constantly emailing non-responsive emails, it's likely that spam filters will pick this up and you'll quickly see the problems this can cause. Taking a quick half an hour to look at the hard bounces in your email campaign and removing them from the list is a simple way to keep your businesses' reputation a positive one.
Improve content
This is a simple common sense tip really. If you improve the quality of your content, it's likely that you'll see an improvement in your engagement statistics. Perhaps you could use videos or infographics to appeal to a range of learning style. Including links to case studies and positive testimonials is another way to improve trust and encourage higher click-through rates.
Message automation is key
Message automation is becoming more and more popular and quite rightly so. This type of email targets those prospective customers and clients that might otherwise 'slip through the net' or be attracted to another brand by a more attentive campaign strategy. It's a great way to personalize the emails you're sending out. Try automating your emails upon:
• Welcoming new subscribers and giving them incentives to make their initial purchase or contact with your company
• Birthdays or anniversaries to thank customers for their business and offer them a reward
• Detecting an abandoned cart
• Sending a receipt – include a message of thanks
• Noticing that a user has been inactive for some time
• Acknowledging active users and implementing loyalty campaigns
Link your email campaigns to social media
Emails are a great way of increasing awareness of your social media platforms and vice versa. Increasing your fans or followers gives you further opportunities to have more to share information about offers and discounts with a wider audience in the future.
Some questions to ask in your analysis
Lastly, here are some questions to ask yourself when you're analyzing email campaign data in terms of specific people. This is the best way to prepare for personalized content. Take some individuals from a chosen demographic and ask yourself what their email behavior has been like. The best way to improve on your email campaigns is to analyze and analyze!
We're not claiming that this is a comprehensive list of strategies, but they are certain methods that should be discussed with and considered by your email marketing team. You might be surprised at how a few small tweaks can have a big impact! If you want any further help, don't hesitate to contact us (http://www.zenithsquare.com/
Let us know what you think and don't forget to share these tips on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
