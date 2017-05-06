 
News By Tag
* NCA, National Cinematic Artist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

BET is moving to New York and NCA is poised for to take the baton

BET is leaving Washington, D.C. and NCA is making it their base
 
 
Stanley_V._Henson,_Jr._film_director
Stanley_V._Henson,_Jr._film_director
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
NCA, National Cinematic Artist

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Companies

WASHINGTON - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- BET is closing up its Washington, D.C., headquarters.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the cable network is moving its central operations to Viacom's new hub in New York, with BET CEO Debra Lee moving to Los Angeles and listing her home in Washington for a cool $11.5 million.  The move was announced this week by Lee in a pair of memos to staff. The D.C. office — which had been the central hub for BET since it opened in 1980 — will officially close July 7.

"The closing of BET Network's Washington, D.C., office has been an ongoing transition in line with our overall strategy to make New York BET's new headquarters," a BET spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement. "We are very proud that Washington, D.C., was the birthplace of BET Networks, the first network and the premier destination for African-American audiences for the past 37 years."

About 20 full-time salaried employees will be impacted by the move, with their future at the cabler currently unclear. Lee, in her internal memos, noted that department heads and managers will connect with staffers to discuss individual options. An estimated 40 freelancers are also said to be impacted by the move. Employees were not told whether they could transition to New York or Los Angeles or if they would be laid off outright.

The move out of Washington will also impact BET's Joyful Noise gospel music franchise, which was the second show that taped in the cable network's D.C. studios. (Joyful Noise, hosted by Tye Tribbett, was the second-lowest rated show on the network with a total viewership of 13,000.) BET previously canceled BET Honors — which was also filmed in D.C. — with the last one airing in 2016.

The news comes as Viacom has identified BET as one of its six core brands as the media conglomerate looks to rejuvenate its flagship networks under new CEO Bob Bakish.Amazon Independent/National Cinematic Artist are now building a base in the DMV area. CEO Stanley V. Henson, Jr. and Lani Weinstein are poised to make Washington, D.C. their base.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrpBBMMeobI



Contact
Lani Weinstein
***@amazonindependent.com
End
Source:NATIONAL CINEMATIC ARTIST
Email:***@amazonindependent.com Email Verified
Tags:NCA, National Cinematic Artist
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amazon Independent/NATIONAL CINEMATIC ARTIST PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share