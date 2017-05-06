Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Planet Air Sports Doral as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Planet Air Sports Doral as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Planet Air Sports Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Planet Air Sports Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.A place with ropes courses, trampolines, zip Lines, trapeze, bowling, batting cages, and even an indoor ski and snowboard simulator! That is exactly what you will find at Planet Air Sports Doral, which is in the heart of Miami. They are an indoor family fun center which prides itself of fitness made fun, and they want to extend this invitation to you.An invitation to explore and adventure the amusement that is to come. There is so much to do there from Dodgeball, climbing walls, a ninja course, a parkour course, 360 degree rides, an indoor toddler playground and much more. From family fun days, to dates, to birthday parties, and corporate events. Here comes the best part, their prices are for ALL DAY. Yes, one price, all day at the park, not the hourly prices you get from those other places. Now think to yourself, is there a better place to spend the day? See you here! They love to party and accommodate all!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.marketing@planetairsports.com