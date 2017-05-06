News By Tag
The 2017 BRG Summer Theatrical Day Camp Of The Arts
Now enrolling! The most exciting summer camp on the planet! Singing, dancing and acting. Get ready for the red carpet experience. Watch the youth learn & grow in the theater.
Born to entertain, youth showcase their talents on the BRG Stage! Whether they sing, act, dance or interested in learning them all, there is a space and a place in the BRG Summer Theatrical Day Camp of the Arts. Every year the youth exceed expectations and offer stellar performances that are a strong and lasting foundation to build upon.
Sign up today for the all summer, all day theatrical day camp! Open enrollment for youth ages 3-16. Lunch & snacks are provided daily. Applications are available online. Don't wait spaces are filling quickly!
Summer Camp is a 10 week session with classes starting on June 19, 2017. Students attend camp daily from 7 AM to 6 PM. Monday through Friday. Students also get the opportunity to perform daily for the public starting in July. The youth finish off the summer with a world renowned Paparazzi Night Finale; complete with Press, Red Carpets and Limos. Students are also rewarded with a summer end field trip to a local amusement park on August 21, 2017.
Enrollment is $1000 for the 10 week session ($100 week). Applications are available online. Please inquire about scholarship availability.
For a limited time only, save 25% off enrollment! Final enrollment is $750 only $75 per week! Spaces are limited. Offer expires on May 31, 2017.
To find out more information about the BRG Summer Theatrical Day Camp of the Arts please visit http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
For questions about enrollment, to volunteer, or donate to the BRG Summer Theatrical Day Camp of the Arts please email programs@blackrepertorygroup.com or call 510-652-2120.
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
Black Repertory Group Theater
3201 Adeline Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
510-652-2120
programs@blackrepertorygroup.com
