 
News By Tag
* Doral Chamber Of Commerce
* Bm Cargo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BM Cargo as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BM Cargo as a Gold Member
 
 
BM-Cargo-Doral Chamber of Commerce Member
BM-Cargo-Doral Chamber of Commerce Member
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Doral Chamber Of Commerce
Bm Cargo

Industry:
Business

Location:
Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DORAL, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes BM Cargo as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as BM Cargo will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to BM Cargo!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About BM Cargo

They are a worldwide freight company ; with the capacity to handle your cargo from origin to final destination.

No matter where you are or your cargo is located, what you want to bring or send, with BMCargo it's possible, because they have sales offices worldwide and subsidiaries in the Dominican Republic, Miami, Panama, Mexico, Colombia y Costa Rica.

They offer you a wide range of services, the best market rates and a highly trained staff that will give you the perfect solution for transportation of your packages.

They are not one more transportation company in your provider's list, they want to be strategic partner in transporting your goods.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact BM Cargo

8400 NW 25th Street
Suite 100
Doral, Fl 33198-1534
Phone: 305 593 5383
Fax (305) 593-1541
www.bmcargo.com


Contact Person:
Cindy Fernandez
Commercial Accounts
cfernandez@bmcargo.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:Doral Chamber Of Commerce, Bm Cargo
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share