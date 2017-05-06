Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BM Cargo as a New Gold Member

News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BM Cargo as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to BM Cargo!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About BM Cargo
They are a worldwide freight company ; with the capacity to handle your cargo from origin to final destination.
No matter where you are or your cargo is located, what you want to bring or send, with BMCargo it's possible, because they have sales offices worldwide and subsidiaries in the Dominican Republic, Miami, Panama, Mexico, Colombia y Costa Rica.
They offer you a wide range of services, the best market rates and a highly trained staff that will give you the perfect solution for transportation of your packages.
They are not one more transportation company in your provider's list, they want to be strategic partner in transporting your goods.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact BM Cargo
8400 NW 25th Street
Suite 100
Doral, Fl 33198-1534
Phone: 305 593 5383
Fax (305) 593-1541
www.bmcargo.com
Contact Person:
Cindy Fernandez
Commercial Accounts
cfernandez@bmcargo.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
