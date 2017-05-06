Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BM Cargo as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BM Cargo as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes BM Cargo as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as BM Cargo will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.They are a worldwide freight company ; with the capacity to handle your cargo from origin to final destination.No matter where you are or your cargo is located, what you want to bring or send, with BMCargo it's possible, because they have sales offices worldwide and subsidiaries in the Dominican Republic, Miami, Panama, Mexico, Colombia y Costa Rica.They offer you a wide range of services, the best market rates and a highly trained staff that will give you the perfect solution for transportation of your packages.They are not one more transportation company in your provider's list, they want to be strategic partner in transporting your goods.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.8400 NW 25th StreetSuite 100Doral, Fl 33198-1534Phone: 305 593 5383Fax (305) 593-1541Contact Person:Cindy FernandezCommercial Accountscfernandez@bmcargo.com