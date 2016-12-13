News By Tag
Maurice Bellan, Partner, Baker & McKenzie LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's event
About Maurice Bellan
Maurice A. Bellan is a partner in the Firm's Washington, DC office and leads the Firm's False Claims Act Practice Group. He advises clients on a broad range of concerns involving fraud and anti-corruption, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. A former criminal investigator and trial attorney at the US Department of Justice, he has over 20 years of complex investigative, civil and criminal litigation experience.
Committed to the greater Washington, DC community, Mr. Bellan is a former member of the judicial nominating committee of the Maryland bar, served on the board of a national provider of health care services and various community organizations.
About Baker & McKenzie LLP
The story of Baker McKenzie is one of imagination, determination, and hard work. For more than 60 years, their people have helped nurture their unique global organization. With 77 offices in 47 countries and 13,000 people, they are the world's premier global law firm.
With the financial services industry undergoing sweeping regulatory reform, Baker McKenzie helps clients comply with these new rules and stay abreast of ongoing developments using its long experience in the industry and strong working relationships with financial regulators. The firm represents financial institutions in regulatory enquiries, investigations, compliance infringements and enforcement actions and has one of the premier False Claims Act practice teams in North America.
Event Synopsis:
On December 13, 2016, the Fifth Circuit held in United States ex rel Simoneaux v. E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. that there is no reverse false claims liability for unassessed regulatory penalties. It reversed the district court's prior opinion on the case which considers the broadened scope of the reverse false claims provision in the Fraud Enforcement and Recovery Act of 2009 (FERA). The Fifth Circuit's opinion imposes that although a monetary penalty may be assessed, it does not give rise to reverse false claims liability. The decision sets firm limitation on the scope of reverse false claims liability which significantly impacts FCA liability litigation.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will discuss the significant issues and recent case law on reverse false claims liability and its implications for future FCA cases.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Overview of False Claims Act
· Definition of "Obligation"
· Understanding Reverse False Claims Liability
· United States ex rel Simoneaux v. E.I. DuPont
· Implications for Future FCA Cases
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
