Author Jae Henderson Adds Photos & Scholarship To LilliesDaughter.com for Mother's Day
Daughter Continues to Pay Tribute to Mother By Wearing Her Awesome Vintage Clothes and Launching A $1,000 Scholarship
Jae, a former radio personality and a professional voice over artist, is most recognized for her work as a published author. To date, she has released six solo titles and two with fellow author Mario D. King. However, her title of Lillie's daughter is the one she wears most proudly. "My mother was a wonderful person, and she will continue to live on through me," said Jae. "She also had some challenges but never let that get in the way of being a good parent. This is just the beginning for the scholarship. I am planning additional fundraisers to enable me to give away more money to more deserving students. Excelling in school was very important to my mother. She encouraged me to study hard. I know she would approve of what I'm doing."
Lillie Bell Marshall passed in 2014, at the age of 67, after battling kidney failure and congestive heart failure. She was a single parent and Jae is her only child. Jae's latest tribute photo features a white knit poncho, a wooden necklace, and leather gloves that belonged to Marshall. Jae decided to give it some additional 70's flare by wearing an afro wig and adding a few of her own accessories. Her outfit was expertly arranged by personal wardrobe stylist Kim Newsom and the pictures were taken by photographer Isaac Singleton. According to Jae, taking these photos allows her to enjoy a common bond they shared in her mother's absence.
"I realize that what I'm doing may not mean anything to anyone else, but it's my way of continuing to share one of the things we both loved ─ fashion! My mother had all these wonderfully preserved clothes and accessories from the 70's, 80's and 90's. I like that I can take her style, intertwine it with my own and have fun with it. I hope I inspire others to find creative authentic ways to remember their loved ones. Participating in something he or she enjoyed is always a good one," said Jae.
Others seem to like her mother's clothes as well. Jae showcased her mother's vintage red and black leather coat on prime time television as an extra during NBC's hit show, "This Is Us". The popular drama came to her hometown of Memphis, TN to shoot the season finale. The episode aired February 21st. "I was really happy when the wardrobe stylist said I could wear my mom's coat. I actually got to see it in two scenes from behind and the side. I didn't get any facetime," laughed Jae. "But I'm grateful for the opportunity, nonetheless."
Jae looks forward to awarding a deserving student with money for college while simultaneously honoring the most influential person in her life. Those who desire to apply for the scholarship or make a donation can visit www.lilliesdaughter.com to learn more.
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017