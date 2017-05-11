 
News By Tag
* Nascar
* Vape
* Sponsorship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kansas City
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Unique Sponsorship Fuels Beloved Nascar Driver's Returns To The Track

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nascar
* Vape
* Sponsorship

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Kansas City - Kansas - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- UNIQUE SPONSORSHIP FUELS BELOVED NASCAR DRIVER'S RETURNS TO THE TRACK

Saturday May 13, 2017

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas.

History will be made this weekend as NASCAR Driver Carl Long, #66 in the Chevrolet  takes the track with a first of it's kind sponsor, Veedverks.

The world will tune in to see this race marked as a ground breaking moment in NASCAR history. Veedverks hopes to see more doors open for sponsorship opportunities for companies like his in the future.

CEO of Veedverks, Travis Lippert proclaims the importance of this event, " We are honored to be the primary sponsor on Carl Long's 66 Chevrolet in his long over due return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway. Veedverks is beyond proud to be participating in one of the biggest underdog comeback stories in NASCAR history. Our team came out from Denver & we have many new NASCAR fans watching nationwide in support. We will be down in the pit to help celebrate his return and cheer him on.

Carl Long commented, "I am pleased they have come on board with Motorsports Business Management. We are both small budget businesses. Travis knows the value of Nascar Cup advertisement. His small company and our small team are coming together in participation in a much larger national event."

Carl Long is managed by Motorsports Business Management, LLC. MBM Motorsports is a race team based out of Statesville, NC. MBM currently competes in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the ARCA racing series

To find out more about Veedverks or for wholesale product opportunities visit their website at www.veedverks.com .

For more information Motorsports Business Management, LLC visit his website www.mbmmotorsports.com  or their official Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/MBMMotorsports/.

All media inquiries should be sent to Veedverks Public Relations Director, Emalee Hyde via email: Emalee@Veedverks.com.


317 Words

Media Contact
Emalee Hyde
Public Relations Director, Veedverks
emalee@veedverks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@veedverks.com
Tags:Nascar, Vape, Sponsorship
Industry:Sports
Location:Kansas City - Kansas - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 11, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share