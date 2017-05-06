

National Millionaire Day Conference to be Held Saturday May 20th in Phoenix Inspired Millionaire event will feature 6 trusted business experts and a video training from Les Brown PHOENIX - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Although its origins are hard to pinpoint, a Google search will confirm that there is an actual holiday called National Millionaire / Be a Millionaire Day. A team of business leaders from across the country are convening this year on National Millionaire Day (May 20th) to present a live training program - endorsed by Motivational Speaker and Author Les Brown- called Inspired Millionaire Live where you can learn how to live the life you were created to live.



Inspired Millionaire Co-Founder Marlon Smith not only talks the talk, but he walks the walk, as an International speaker and trainer who has shared the stage with Tony Robbins. Smith said, "there is greatness within all of us, and the mission of The Inspired Millionaire movement is to awaken that greatness," Smith teamed up with local Personal Development Expert Dr. Matt Mannino last year to create the Inspired Millionaire program, which has received rave reviews from past attendees. One couple (Reed and Jennifer Steigerwalt) said the Inspired Millionaire event they attended was life changing. They shared about their experience saying, "The Inspired Millionaire program has changed our lives dramatically... we paid off all of our consumer debt within nine months. The course helped us identify the root cause of our financial issues and helped us make peace with our money. We would highly recommend the program to anyone interested in unlocking the key to financial success."



This year, the dynamic duo invited colleagues with expertise in different areas (of life and business) to round out the event. The speakers include:



- Financial Expert Mark Beirmann

- Real Estate Investment Expert Bill Drevyanko

- Mega-Entrepreneur (and Iowa female entrepreneur of the year) Kristen Sharma

- Digital Marketing Expert Anthony Kirlew



Motivational Speaker Les Brown has created a video training exclusively for the attendees of this event in lieu of his live participation and said, "All six of these presenters are of world-class caliber. I give them my highest endorsement… you don't want to miss this powerful Inspired Millionaire event!"



The event will be held at the Mesa Phoenix Holiday Inn at Country Club Road and the US 60 on Saturday May 20th. Registration starts at 9am and the event will start at 10am promptly. Tickets are $97 and for a limited time registrants can bring a guest at no additional cost.



You can learn more about the event or register, please visit:

http://www.inspiredmillionairelive.com



About Inspired Millionaire

Launched in 2016 by Marlon Smith and Dr. Matt Mannino, Inspired Millionaire is a movement that was created to empower people to experience greater prosperity in their lives through living their purpose. Inspired Millionaire serves its audience through workshops, seminars, and direct coaching programs.



Contact

Anthony Kirlew

***@infiniongroup.com Anthony Kirlew End -- Although its origins are hard to pinpoint, a Google search will confirm that there is an actual holiday called National Millionaire / Be a Millionaire Day. A team of business leaders from across the country are convening this year on National Millionaire Day (May 20) to present a live training program - endorsed by Motivational Speaker and Author Les Brown- called Inspired Millionaire Live where you can learn how to live the life you were created to live.Inspired Millionaire Co-Founder Marlon Smith not only talks the talk, but he walks the walk, as an International speaker and trainer who has shared the stage with Tony Robbins. Smith said, "there is greatness within all of us, and the mission of The Inspired Millionaire movement is to awaken that greatness," Smith teamed up with local Personal Development Expert Dr. Matt Mannino last year to create the Inspired Millionaire program, which has received rave reviews from past attendees. One couple (Reed and Jennifer Steigerwalt)said the Inspired Millionaire event they attended was life changing. They shared about their experience saying, "The Inspired Millionaire program has changed our lives dramatically... we paid off all of our consumer debt within nine months. The course helped us identify the root cause of our financial issues and helped us make peace with our money. We would highly recommend the program to anyone interested in unlocking the key to financial success."This year, the dynamic duo invited colleagues with expertise in different areas (of life and business) to round out the event. The speakers include:- Financial Expert Mark Beirmann- Real Estate Investment Expert Bill Drevyanko- Mega-Entrepreneur (and Iowa female entrepreneur of the year) Kristen Sharma- Digital Marketing Expert Anthony KirlewMotivational Speaker Les Brown has created a video training exclusively for the attendees of this event in lieu of his live participation and said, "All six of these presenters are of world-class caliber. I give them my highest endorsement…you don't want to miss this powerful Inspired Millionaire event!"The event will be held at the Mesa Phoenix Holiday Inn at Country Club Road and the US 60 on Saturday May 20. Registration starts at 9am and the event will start at 10am promptly. Tickets are $97 and for a limited time registrants can bring a guest at no additional cost.You can learn more about the event or register, please visit:Launched in 2016 by Marlon Smith and Dr. Matt Mannino, Inspired Millionaire is a movement that was created to empower people to experience greater prosperity in their lives through living their purpose. Inspired Millionaire serves its audience through workshops, seminars, and direct coaching programs. Source : Inspired Millionaire Email : ***@infiniongroup.com Tags : Les Brown , Personal Development , Millionaire Day , Seminar , Workshop , Conference , Personal Growth Industry : Business , Event , Finance Location : Phoenix - Arizona - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Infinion Marketing News Digital Marketing Firm 'AKA Internet Marketing' Rebrands as Infinion Marketing

