World Class Transportation Services Can Become Your Reality

 
MIAMI - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Our brand is as important to us as the satisfaction and value we provide to our customers. As a company that specializes in transportation for all south Florida, our fleet of executive Sprinter Vans, mini-coaches, coach-buses and more, are available for everyone. Whether you are like Mike or Joe Schmo, our goal is to provide on-time service with respect to our customer's integrity and privacy.

Although we appreciate the indirect recognition, we remain committed to providing exceptional world class VIP service for a fair price. Our history values honesty, and while we know people tend to stretch the truth, our commitment it to making you feel like a VIP. Book a trip with us today at MiaVipTrans.com and at 7nAboveTrans.com and let us treat you and your family the MIAVIP way.

Also, we would like to take an opportunity to provide that world class service to Shad Moss the next time he comes down to south Florida and to let him truly experience how to travel the VIP way.

With transportation service available 24/7, you can also follow us on social media and be sure to tag us using #MiaVipTrans #7nAboveTrans and #TravelandToursGlobal while you take a shot at the #BowWowChallenge and keep up-to-date with all the exciting deals, discounts and expansions sure to come.

Twitter: @7nAboveTrans

Instagram: TravelAndToursGlobal

Yelp: MIA VIP Transportation & Tours

FB: Charter Buses Miami / Fort Lauderdale by 7n Above Travel & Tours

Joel Rivera

Director of Communications

Travel & Tours Global Management Co., LLC

http://www.miaviptrans.com and at http://www.7nabovetrans.com
Source:Travel and Tours Global Management Co LLC
Email:***@7nabove.com Email Verified
Tags:Bowwow, Miaviptrans, Bowwowchallenge
Industry:Transportation
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
