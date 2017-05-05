News By Tag
World Class Transportation Services Can Become Your Reality
Although we appreciate the indirect recognition, we remain committed to providing exceptional world class VIP service for a fair price. Our history values honesty, and while we know people tend to stretch the truth, our commitment it to making you feel like a VIP. Book a trip with us today at MiaVipTrans.com and at 7nAboveTrans.com and let us treat you and your family the MIAVIP way.
Also, we would like to take an opportunity to provide that world class service to Shad Moss the next time he comes down to south Florida and to let him truly experience how to travel the VIP way.
With transportation service available 24/7, you can also follow us on social media and be sure to tag us using #MiaVipTrans #7nAboveTrans and #TravelandToursGlobal while you take a shot at the #BowWowChallenge and keep up-to-date with all the exciting deals, discounts and expansions sure to come.
Twitter: @7nAboveTrans
Instagram: TravelAndToursGlobal
Yelp: MIA VIP Transportation & Tours
FB: Charter Buses Miami / Fort Lauderdale by 7n Above Travel & Tours
Joel Rivera
Director of Communications
Travel & Tours Global Management Co., LLC
http://www.miaviptrans.com and at http://www.7nabovetrans.com
