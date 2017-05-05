News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The North: A Post Apocalyptic Thriller" By Author Sean Cummings
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The North: A Post Apocalyptic Thriller" written by Sean Cummings and narrated by Wes Grant in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
David Simmons is on a mission to save his eight-year-old sister. In a smoldering world infested with walking cadavers, the survivors of Simmons infantry reserve unit are going hatches down in a pair of armored personnel carriers and everyone knows that it's only a matter of time until their fuel runs dry. There's more than a thousand miles of biting, unforgiving cold, armed survivalists and legions of the living dead standing in their way. They're outgunned, outnumbered and out of time. This tense thriller offers a terrifying and brutal vision of survival in a post-apocalyptic world where the bonds of friendship and family are the only things left that are worth fighting for.
Download your copy of "The North: A Post Apocalyptic Thriller" written by Sean Cummings and narrated by Wes Grant on Audible today:
