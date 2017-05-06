News By Tag
Vision Real Estate Partners Sets the Stage for a Productive 2017
Active Owner/Operator Makes Strategic First Quarter Investment and Leasing Plays
"We maintain long-term involvement in New Jersey and firmly believe that good locations in this dynamic state will always attract corporations and capital," noted Vision Real Estate Partners' Sam Morreale, founder and managing partner. "Suburban New Jersey, in particular, provides incredible potential. Over the past several years, we have deepened our foothold here, and successfully leveraged our relationships with partners and municipalities to transform obsolete and underperforming properties into next-generation workplaces for companies of all shapes and sizes."
Vision Real Estate Partners' latest acquisition promises that same potential.
· The firm's purchase of 1776 On The Green in Morristown marked its foray into the downtown Morristown office market. Located at 67 Park Place East, the iconic, 150,000-square-
Vision Real Estate Partners has been active on the leasing front as well.
The company's largest lease of the first quarter occurred at the newly acquired 1776 On The Green. Hartford Fire Insurance Group (https://www.thehartford.com/
In Mercer County, three long-term tenant transactions totaling nearly 13,500 square feet closed at Princeton South Corporate Center in Ewing. This included a 6,989-square-
· At Princeton Pike Corporate Center in Lawrenceville, Vision Real Estate Partners orchestrated a 3,500-square-
· Finally, Vision Real Estate Partners inked a 2,267-square-
long-term renewal for Ravin Greenberg LLC at 101 Eisenhower Parkway in Roseland. The building is part of a three-building, 610,000-
"We have built our company by recognizing potential, creating viable master plans, and successfully working to maximize properties' physical and leasing potential," noted Ross Chomik, managing partner. "This is our core competency, and we are pleased that 2017 has already brought us new opportunities and successes, with more to come as the year unfolds."
To that end, Vision Real Estate Partners currently is developing or redeveloping more than 3 million square feet of space in the central and northern New Jersey market, and has over 150 acres of land parcels available for mixed-use and build-to-suit opportunities.
About Vision Real Estate Partners
