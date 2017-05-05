 
Retail Insider 'Transforming Retail' Awards 2017

 
 
WOOD GREEN, England - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Retail Insider (http://www.retailinsider.com/), the popular and respected retail blog edited by Glynn Davis, is launching a brand new awards dedicated to digital and technological innovation and we would love to see relevant organisations entering to promote their expertise.

The Retail Insider 'Transforming Retail' Awards 2017 is designed to showcase the best examples of innovation in retail technology across the sector and will feature six categories including 'Overall Technology of the Year', 'Best In-Store Experience of the Year', and 'Delivery Innovation of the Year'. We know this sector is full of energy, ideas and amazing people, but we need you to tell us what you or your clients are doing, which will impress the judging panel.

Entries will be assessed by a panel of retail experts overseen by Glynn Davis and which includes: Paul Wilkinson, head of technology research at Tesco Labs; Martin Newman, CEO at Practicology; Lawrence Shaw, CEO of Sitemorse; Simon Harrow, CEO of Elevaate; Sean McKee, director of e-commerce at Schuh; and Bertrand Bodson, chief digital and marketing officer at Sainsbury's Argos

The process for applying is very simple and free of charge. Deadline for entries is 23 June 2017. Shortlisted entries will be notified by 04 August 2017. The announcement of winners will then take place at an evening event to be held on 4 October 2017 in London to which all shortlisted entrants and sponsors will be invited along with other senior executives in the retail industry.

ENDS

For further information and entry documents: Please contact Christina Davis on christina@busicomm.co.uk  or call 07788 106752. More details on the awards are available from www.RetailInsider.com/Retail-Insider-Transforming-Retail-...

Notes to editors: Retail Insider is a blog/website that aims to 'take a look behind the obvious on the high street, online and in the City' offering a cocktail of opinions and insights on the retail industry complemented by carefully selected columnists.
