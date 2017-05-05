News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Southcoast Autism Center celebrates Fall River Grand Opening; local and state officials welcome them
Location in Fall River is second for Dr. Sinead Petersen, Executive Director, and her team.
Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correira, Massachusetts State Senator Michael Rodrigues, and Massachusetts State Representatives Carol Fiola, Paul Schmid, and Alan Silvia attended the Open House and ribbon-cutting. Representative Fiola presented an official commendation to Executive Director Dr. Sinead Petersen from the legislature, congratulating the facility on its second location. The Mayor and state officials were joined by Fall River City Councilor Steven Camara and School Committee member Paul Coogan.
Dr. Sinead Petersen, owner and Executive Director of the Center, welcomed the officials to their Center, located at 657 Quarry Street, Tower Mills in Fall River. Southcoast Autism Center has been serving the needs of families in the Southcoast Region since 2013; the additional location, she said, is in response to inquiries from the Fall River area for the types of early intervention and treatment services that their Center offers.
Southcoast Autism Center is recognized as a leader in successful, early intervention treatments that give children a significant advantage as they enter public or private schools. Treatments can begin as early as 18 months, and Southcoast Autism Center uses the ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) process of systematically applying interventions based upon the principles of learning theory to improve socially significant behaviors.
Southcoast Autism Center specializes in helping both verbal and non-verbal children who have been diagnosed with Autism. Their family-friendly, warm, personal environment provides one-on-one work with the region's leading highly-skilled therapists, and is the only center in the area which focuses on early intensive treatment. The treatment programs of Southcoast Autism Center provide great advantages for children as they approach school age.
Dr. Petersen said, "We are delighted to be here in Fall River and are grateful to the officials who took the time out of their busy schedules to see our facility and wish us well."
Southcoast Autism Center also operates at 69 Main Street, Fairhaven, MA, which will continue to serve families in the Fairhaven-Dartmouth-
About Southcoast Autism Center
Southcoast Autism Center specializes in compassionate, highly-skilled early intervention treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder of children from ages 18 months to 6 years. Experienced and highly-trained therapists assist children and families of children with Autism, providing support for both verbal and non-verbal children. Programs include Foundations, which provides intensive, 1 on 1 ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy for non-verbal children in a nurturing environment, teaching them the value of communication;
Southcoast Autism Center Founder and Executive Director Sinead Petersen earned her doctoral degree from Simmons College and has more than twenty years' experience working with children with Autism and other developmental disorders. Prior to founding Southcoast Autism Center, she served as clinical director for a private school serving children with Autism. She has created and led several public school Autism programs. Dr. Petersen's experience also includes working as a school and home-based behavioral therapist, designing training protocols for ABA therapists and supervisors, and consulting with families and schools. Her specializations include verbal behavior and parent training. Dr. Petersen leads a team of 20 therapists and support professionals at Southcoast Autism Center. For additional information, or to request a tour of their facility, please call 508.997.1311 or email info@scautismcenter.com. The Center's website is www.southcoastautismcenter.com
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse