Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP Welcomes Eric Rubenfeld
Mr. Rubenfeld is in his third decade of helping clients solve challenging legal and regulatory problems. He is a practical business lawyer with experience working both at large private law firms and in executive in-house positions crafting cost-effective, sensible solutions to clients' needs.
Before his return to private law practice with our Firm, Mr. Rubenfeld worked for over 10 years with several large institutional investment advisors specializing in private and public equity investments in real estate, infrastructure and corporate debt and equity, including as general counsel and chief compliance officer. In those roles, Mr. Rubenfeld helped to organize and advise numerous private and public funds, including public and private REITs, listed and unlisted business development companies, and CLOs and other structured investment vehicles in their deployment and harvesting of billions of dollars of capital. Before that, Mr. Rubenfeld practiced both corporate law and litigation at several preeminent New York City and Washington D.C. law firms, including Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Arnold & Porter (now Arnold & Porter, Kaye Scholer LLP) and Proskauer Rose LLP. While there, he advised several leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan, in securities and structured product offerings and represented private and public companies in litigation in both federal and state courts.
Mr. Rubenfeld's legal experience encompasses the entire range of issues confronting today's business enterprises, including asset acquisitions, dispositions and financings, fund formation and capital raising, securities offerings and reporting, regulatory compliance, insurance coverage, and employment, real estate and commercial litigation. In addition, as a senior executive, Mr. Rubenfeld directly managed his companies' compliance, risk management, and human resources teams, and served on their investment, asset management, disclosure and other operational committees.
Mr. Rubenfeld earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Harvard Law School in 1995 and his B.A., magna cum laude and with college and departmental honors, from UCLA in 1991. He is a member of the New York State bar.
Matthew Fragner, one of the founding partners of the Firm, said of Mr. Rubenfeld's arrival at Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP, "Our Firm's attorneys have known and worked with Eric Rubenfeld for many years, including during his tenure as the General Counsel of one of our Firm's clients, CIM Group. We are very excited about him becoming our partner, and we are confident that with his intellect, experience and practical approach to legal matters, his joining our Firm will further enhance our ability to meet the legal needs of our clients as they continue to pursue their cutting-edge transactions."
Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP is a well-known boutique transactional real estate firm with offices in the Los Angeles and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. Formed in 2005, the attorneys at FSPW have successfully handled billions of dollars of high profile commercial real estate and related transactions, including the following:
• acting as lead counsel for a purchaser of a portfolio of existing Southern California office buildings for over $1.4 billion,
• acting as lead counsel for the acquisition of the Hollywood & Highland® shopping center in Hollywood, California (including a 637 room hotel, the Kodak [now Dolby] Theatre and a retail shopping complex),
• acting as lead counsel in negotiating disposition and development agreements for mixed use projects in Southern California, representing an aggregate investment of over $400 million,
• California aspects of and preparation and delivery of legal opinions on enforceability of loan documents to support the mortgage financing ($1.5+ billion) of a portfolio of performing California commercial real estate, the same for a 60+ story office tower in downtown Los Angeles ($100+ million), two office buildings west of Downtown Los Angeles ($90+ million), a to-be-built office tower in Orange County, CA ($57+ million), and a portfolio of Southern California office buildings ($27 million),
• Representation of both buyers and sellers in bulk purchases and sales of pools of mortgage loans ranging from $10 million to over $200 million,
• Representation of a borrower in financing a residential tower in New York City for over $100 million, and
• Representation of office and retail shopping center developers and owners in virtually all aspects of purchasing, financing, developing leasing, operating and disposing of commercial real estate.
The attorneys at Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP seek to provide the highest quality legal services while adding value to their clients' objectives, striving to be as efficient as possible, using common sense approaches that yield benefits to the Firm's clients on an immediate, short term and long term basis.
For more information, contact:
Norbert M. Seifert
Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP
10990 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000
Los Angeles, CA 90024
+1 (310) 277-9150
website: http://fspwlawllp.com
Contact
Norbert M. Seifert
nseifert@fspwlaw.com
