News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Amanda Howland Launches Campaign for Illinois 6th Congressional District Representative
Releases Seeds of Change video, Announces Town Hall Listening Tour
Howland said, "The people of the 6th District are rising up against Donald Trump and his puppet, Peter Roskam. In 2016, together, we made a great start to ending Peter's lackluster career in Congress and together in 2018 we will be victorious.
I'm running because Roskam continues to defy our community. He will not face us at town-halls or stand accountable for his pro-Trump votes. People are unheard and uncared for. I will stand for change. I've been a teacher and an advocate for people my whole life. I can beat Peter Roskam and stop the Trump agenda with the help of the people of the 6th."
"We are growing this race using the solid foundation we established over the past two years. Every day we are adding more volunteers and supporters. With a strong campaign, starting early and working with all of the diverse grassroots groups that have sprouted up in the district, we can win."
Howland also announced a series of meetings to listen to voters' concerns. The "Power of the People Town Hall Tour" will start with 5 meetings spread throughout the district. (Dates, times and location will be announced next week.)
"I know the people in the 6th District want a representative who will listen and fight for us. Unfortunately, Peter Roskam won't listen. I will. I am starting right now," said Howland.
Electability
When Amanda ran for Congress in 2016, she realized that it usually takes more than one campaign cycle to beat an incumbent. Tammy Duckworth, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Melissa Bean, and Dick Durbin are prominent examples. Amanda is committed to the people of the 6th District, committed to winning in 2018 and going on to DC to fight for our shared values.
She is a proven vote getter. In both of her races for College of Lake County Trustee, in 2009 and 2015, Amanda won county wide and received more votes than any other candidate.
About Amanda
Amanda Howland is a two-term elected community college trustee at the College of Lake County. She is an attorney, former special education teacher and administrator, and a 2011 graduate of Loretta Durbin's Illinois Women's Institute for Leadership. Amanda has lived in Lake Zurich with her husband for more than 20 years. Her law practice is devoted to mediation, civil rights, and employment law. She is a nationally ranked gymnastics judge, longtime member of the Sierra Club, and member of the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce.
Video: Seeds of Change (https://youtu.be/
Website: Amanda2018.com (http://www.amandahowlandforcongress.com/
Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@theconsortiumglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse