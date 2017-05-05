 
Medical Misdiagnosis Doesn't Have to Kill You

When a lymphoma scare threatened the life of a journalist, she began a quest to find the correct medical diagnosis for the illness she'd battled for nearly 20 years. She uses her research skills to find a doctor to save her and you can too.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Nika Beamon turned to her favorite TV show, House M.D., for inspiration. She knew their had to be a "real life" Gregory House, a diagnostician,  to give her some answers. She was right.

More than 12 million Americans are misdiagnosed each year. Medical errors are now the third leading cause of death in the US. Misdiagnosedgives a voice to the 30 million Americans diagnosed with rare diseases, who have struggled to figure out what ails them and continue to live with their conditions. Further, it gives people suffering with chronic conditions, rare or not, tips on how to continue to search for answer even when doctors have given up.

Misdiagnosed should be shared withthose who love a good book, are in need of inspiration, or need a good kick in the butt to stop making excuses and live.

Foreword by: Rhonda McCullough, widow of comedian Bernie Mac. For the first time in a book, she talks about her husband's battle with an autoimmune disease and his shocking loss.

Praise for Misdiagnosed:

"The author bravely relates all of these things, presenting her growth through long-term pain, her life with chronic illness, and her journey to becoming her own medical advocate in touching and sometimes agonizing detail." – "Publisher's Weekly"

"A saga of dealing with a chronic illness that shows how health intertwines with work, love and life." — "Kirkus Reviews"

"Anyone interested in a medical mystery with a real-life heroine will appreciate MISDIAGNOSED's story and Beamon's long fight to achieve good health--" "IndieReader"

"Nika's book is a well written, eye opening, call to action. An inspiring, yet alarming story that lets us know that even in our darkest and most alone moments that we are not alone."--- Wes Moore, Bestselling author, "The Other Wes Moore."

Misdiagnosed is an eye-opening, fascinating account of a brave journey through the labyrinth of American medicine. Beamon draws the reader in skillfully, and gives us a close up view of the power of human persistence."---   Marya Hornbacher, Pulitzer Prize nominated author of: Wasted: A Memoir of Anorexia and Bulimia.

"How long can my body endure all the invasions by doctors?   Nika Beamon's cry is heard throughout Misdiagnosed: The Search for Dr. House. That doc does not exist, of course, but the author's journey across hazardous terrain in the medical jungle did.  Her misery being mangled by modern medicine provides lessons on arming ourselves for the battles many of us face."--- Richard M. Cohen is the New York Times Best Selling author of Blindsided and Strong at the Broken Places.

About the Author:

Nika C. Beamon is a veteran TV News Writer/Producer at WABC-TV in New York. She attended Boston College in Massachusetts. In 2009, Chicago Review Press published her well-received non-fiction book: I Didn't Work This Hard Just to Get Married: Successful, Single Black Women Speak Out.

Beamon is the main speaker at the Autoimmune Walk in New York on Sunday, September 20, 2017. It's in Hudson River Par's Clinton Cove, Pier 95, at West 55th Street in Manhattan. This is also the 25th year for the American Autoimmune related Diseases Association, which organizes the walk.

Contact:

Nika C. Beamon
P: 917-751-2974
E: Denali17@optonline.net
W: NikaBeamon.com

Misdiagnosed: The Search for Dr. House is available now on Amazon, Smashwords, and IngramSpark.

ISBN#:  978-1545542811 (paperback)
ISBN: 1500436674 (e-book)

