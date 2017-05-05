News By Tag
VPI Now Offering Waterproof BNC Connectors
IP67-rated weatherproof female coaxial BNC panel mount bulkhead RF jack with solder attachment
VPI's waterproof BNC connectors have an O-ring seal which provides IP67-rated water and dust protection. To achieve IP67 protection, the outside BNC connection must be sealed with either a CAP-WTP-BNC-
The BNC-WTP-FS-CS Waterproof BNC Bulkhead Connector features a rear bulkhead panel mount design, with mounting hardware included (hex nut, lockwasher, and grounding tab). The BNC-RG59-CRP-
Available for immediate sale, the Waterproof BNC Bulkhead Connector, BNC-WTP-FS-CS, costs $18.05, and the
Waterproof BNC RG59 Male Crimp Connector, BNC-RG59-CRP-
For more information, visit https://www.vpi.us/
Contact
Sabrina Moran
330-562-2622
sabrina.moran@
