WARDJet Partners with Google to Increase Economic Impact in Ohio
WARDJet, a vertically-integrated waterjet manufacturer based in Tallmadge, Ohio, has been featured in Google's annual Economic Impact Report to represent Ohio as an advocate of economic growth.
"Early on, WARDJet decided that our true measure of success would be providing sustained employment for our employees and associates,"
WARDJet has spent over 22 years contributing to Ohio's economy by implementing and growing a local supply chain. Within the walls of their Ohio-based production facility, WARDJet employs over 90 local residents and provides repeat business for many local businesses and hardworking business owners.
For more information about WARDJet and Google's Economic Impact Report, please visit economicimpact.google.com/
For more information about WARDJet visit http://www.wardjet.com, e-mail sales@wardjet.com or call 1-844-WARDJET or 330-677-9100. Follow us on Twitter @WARDJet
About WARDJet: WARDJet is a waterjet cutting machine and original equipment manufacturer based in Tallmadge, OH. Founded in 1995, WARDJet is vertically integrated and manufactures nearly all parts (including circuit boards) in-house. With a focus on tailored waterjet cutting solutions, WARDJet continues to lead the industry by manufacturing systems that are used around the world to cut materials ranging from tinfoil to titanium.
