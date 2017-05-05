 
WARDJet Partners with Google to Increase Economic Impact in Ohio

WARDJet, a vertically-integrated waterjet manufacturer based in Tallmadge, Ohio, has been featured in Google's annual Economic Impact Report to represent Ohio as an advocate of economic growth.
 
 
Rich Ward of WARDJet
TALLMADGE, Ohio - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Google reports that in 2016 their search and advertising tools have helped more than 1.5 million businesses provide $222 billion of economic activity. Of that, $4.28 billion was generated in WARDJet's home state of Ohio.

"Early on, WARDJet decided that our true measure of success would be providing sustained employment for our employees and associates," explains Wayne Silasi, Marketing Communications Manager at WARDJet. "Through our partnership with Google and using their toolset, we can confidently say we have and will continue to provide this type of stability."

WARDJet has spent over 22 years contributing to Ohio's economy by implementing and growing a local supply chain. Within the walls of their Ohio-based production facility, WARDJet employs over 90 local residents and provides repeat business for many local businesses and hardworking business owners.

For more information about WARDJet and Google's Economic Impact Report, please visit economicimpact.google.com/reports/oh.html

For more information about WARDJet visit http://www.wardjet.com, e-mail sales@wardjet.com or call 1-844-WARDJET or 330-677-9100. Follow us on Twitter @WARDJet

About WARDJet: WARDJet is a waterjet cutting machine and original equipment manufacturer based in Tallmadge, OH. Founded in 1995, WARDJet is vertically integrated and manufactures nearly all parts (including circuit boards) in-house. With a focus on tailored waterjet cutting solutions, WARDJet continues to lead the industry by manufacturing systems that are used around the world to cut materials ranging from tinfoil to titanium.

Media Contact
Wayne Silasi
330-677-9100
***@wardjet.com
Source:
Email:***@wardjet.com Email Verified
Tags:Waterjet, Wardjet
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Tallmadge - Ohio - United States
