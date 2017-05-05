News By Tag
Ellipse Solutions LLC Announces Dynamics Coach Training and Education Service
Dynamics Coach offers training across various skill levels for Dynamics AX/365 for Operations, from both the technical and functional viewpoints a user may encounter. Offerings will range from large audience broad topics down to completely customizable courses designed for a business's specific implementation.
"While Dynamics Coach by Ellipse Solutions is launching for the first time, our consultants have been providing training for users in a variety of scenarios and implementations for quite some time," said Gary Belot, Managing Partner of Technology Services at Ellipse Solutions. "Coupling that experience with our early embrace of Dynamics 365 for Operations, we are in a unique position to help users navigate the new, the old, and the in-between."
The new service will host its first official training session on Tuesday, May 16th at 11:00 a.m. The session, "Options for D365 Ops: Upgrading/Purchasing and a Navigation Tour" will be a free to attend webinar that explores the different choices available in the upgrade/purchase process for Dynamics 365 for Operations. The session will also provide a navigation tour to show the product in action.
For more information about Dynamics Coach or to explore our training options, contact Ellipse Solutions at 937.312.1547, email solutions@ellipsesolutions.com or visit http://www.ellipsesolutions.com/dynamics-coach.
ABOUT ELLIPSE SOLUTIONS LLC (http://www.ellipsesolutions.com)
Based in Dayton, Ohio, Ellipse Solutions LLC is a global Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations and Dynamics AX ERP business solutions, software development and implementations for Manufacturing, Distribution, and Professional Services companies. Ellipse Solutions LLC's experience with ERP systems dates back to the beginning of Axapta (now known as Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations) as a product in the U.S. marketplace, and includes successful implementations and upgrades of all Microsoft Dynamics AX versions and releases. Their team of Microsoft-certified professionals offers expertise in business operations, analysis, process reengineering, custom software development, implementation services, software testing, and maintenance/
ABOUT MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 for Operations
Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations is a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution that delivers rich, prebuilt, industry-operational features out of the box. This powerful cloud-based solution goes beyond the traditional ERP software and incorporates both the administrative and operational management requirements, providing an enterprise-wide view of the organization for well-informed and confident management and decision making.
Contact
Jena Roytman
***@ellipsesolutions.com
