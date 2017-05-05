 
Industry News





CarSoup.com Partners with Rust-Oleum in Dream Garage Project

Garage floor makeover project the first in a six-part series.
 
 
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In its efforts to bring the very best automotive content to its users, CarSoup.com has partnered with Rust-Oleum® for the first installment of the CarSoup® Dream Garage online makeover series.

This six-part video series will show through detailed step-by-step instruction how any average homeowner can transform his or her garage into a place of envy.

The first installment of the series will focus on overhauling the garage floor using Rust-Oleum's RockSolid® polycuramine® concrete coating and will walk viewers through everything from proper floor cleaning to concrete repair and prep to application of the actual product.

"CarSoup.com has long been a leader in helping car buyers find the vehicle of their dreams," says CarSoup.com's Michael Berger, host of the Dream Garage series. "It's only fitting that we also help them create the garage of their dreams in which to park their vehicle. For 96 years Rust-Oleum has also been a leader, creating an array of protective paints and coatings, so its RockSolid garage floor coating is an ideal choice for our dream garage project."

Future episodes of the Dream Garage series will include how-to segments on:

·       Installing a garage heater

·       Upgrading garage lighting

·       Improving storage

·       Creating work areas

·       Adding entertainment

Shooting for the Rust-Oleum segment is set to begin in late May, with an online airdate of June 16.

###

About CarSoup.com

Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, CarSoup.com is your trusted automotive website that makes buying or selling your next new or used car a snap. Our easy-to-use tools, informative content, friendly helpfulness, fun personality, trustworthiness, focus on value, and our understanding of dealers create an approach to car buying and selling that empowers you to shop or sell with confidence. We save you time and money and give you access to the best deals and the best support from local dealers, ensuring your buying or selling experience is as happy and easy as possible.

Visit us at http://www.carsoup.com/

Michael Berger
***@carsoup.com
