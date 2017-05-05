New York rapper GS releases debut single 'Eyeyeye'

GS

-- The rapper and performer known as GS has released his debut single, "Eyeyeye." The track has been proudly published on the Holdat LLC independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. With a focus on lyric power, packed with boom-bap and bringing some of the most original hip hop out of East New York in years, "Eyeyeye" proves that GS is a name to watch in 2017 and beyond.GS cites as main artistic influences the Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Nas, Big-L, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Migos, Outcast, Eminem, Timbaland, Kanye West, 50 Cent, and Young Thug. His own sound borrows heavily from the old-school East Coast sound while remaining a unique voice among legends like these. Fans of hip hop from the '90s, '00s and today alike will find something about "Eyeyeye" to catch their attention.GS says his debut track, which is produced by WillMillerBeats, is all about "having a good time grinding and working for what you want.""Don't let anything stop you or the fun," GS writes, "not even the obvious hardships, competition, etc."He describes his label, Holdat LLC, as "officially dropping consistent heat and having fun too. We've got our sights set on making some noise in the music industry and impacting the game in the artist category and on the production side."It's a lesson of working hard at something you love to do GS aims to communicate, a principle that both guided the song's studio production and can't be missed in the message of "Eyeyeye," itself."But most of all, have fun getting it wrong, and even more fun getting it right," GS says. "Enjoy the ride."GS's "The 7" EP was released for free download on DatPiff.com early in 2017. GS has worked with Grammy-winning producers Art N Life, Mike Campbell, Dangerous LLC and others. His Holdat LLC record label includes the talents and professional skills of Will Miller."Eyeyeye" by GS is available from over 700 quality digital retailers online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com