Sharon Doyle, Mrs Diversity News and Marie Bogacz, Mrs Diversity to Attend 2017 Miss USA Competition

-- Diversity News Productions producer of upcoming Diversity Pageants: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News are excited to announced that there very own Diversity Pageants Queen Sharon Doyle, Mrs Diversity News and Queen Marie Bogacz, Mrs Diversity to Attend the 2017 MISS USA Competition at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, May 14, 2017.The 2017 MISS USA Competition will take place Sunday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino LIVE on FOX (8/7c). Accomplished women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss USA. Live performances will entertain the audience throughout the 2 hour event.The Miss USA competition is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the American entrant in the Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Universe Organization operates both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA.The pageant was owned by the current President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump Sr. from 1996 to 2015, and was previously broadcast on NBC.In September 2015, WME/IMG (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment and IMG) purchased the pageant from Trump. Currently, Fox holds the broadcast rights to the pageant. Also, the current president of the Miss Universe Organization is Paula Shugart.The current Miss USA is Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia who was crowned on June 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.To buy tickets for the 2017 MISS USA Preliminary Show, Dress Rehearsal and the 2017 MISS USA Competition, hotels discount and more information go to: http://diversitynewsmagazine.com/ 2017/05/10/performers- ho... Also their very own President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine, Founder, President and Executive Producer at Diversity Pageants Diversity News Productions, President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine, CEO and President at Diversity News Publications, Radio Personality and Host at Diversity News Radio, Director and Producer at Diversity News TV Steven Escobar is confirmed to attend. As well Mr. Greg Doyle is attending to capture the unforgettable memories and to assist the queens.Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity, Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News, Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity and Inclusive included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! As well Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News is to help women/men from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information, visit missandmrsdiversity.com Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PRLinda England, Events & PR CoordinatorWorld Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.TEL: (213) 867-1997FAX: (818) 787-1249worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.comworldwidevitalpr@gmail.com