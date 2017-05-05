 
TPA Alternative Service Concepts Promotes Tracy Patterson to Claims Manager

Senior claim adjuster promoted to claims manager for third party administrator ASC.
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Alternative Service Concepts (ASC), a national Third Party Claims Administrator (TPA), announced the promotion of Ms. Tracy Patterson to claims manager. Ms. Patterson will be responsible for managing a staff of ten dedicated to serving a large municipality client.  She will report to Assistant Vice President, Vickie Hampton. Both are based in Nashville, TN.

Ms. Patterson brings more than 25 years' of insurance industry experience to her role.  Ms. Patterson joined ASC in 2004 where she first served as a senior claims representative responsible for handling active injury-on-duty claims.  Her background includes five years as a medical only adjuster, six years as a lost time adjuster, and five years as a senior claims representative with such companies as General Accident, Ingram Industries, and Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance.  Ms. Patterson has earned a CWCP license from the State of Georgia.  She is also licensed to handle claims in Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"Tracy is a well-respected professional who knows her client extremely well," said Ms. Vickie Hampton, Assistant Vice President. "As our newest claim manager, and one who I have had the privilege to work alongside for more than 12 years, I am certain her extensive knowledge of injury-on-duty claims will best support and execute strategies that benefit our client's claim outcome."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Alternative Service Concepts, LLC ("ASC") is an integrity-based company delivering workers' compensation and P&C claims management expertise and customized solutions to its partners.  With offices located strategically throughout the nation, ASC and its predecessors have provided workers' compensation and property/casualty claims management services for over 30 years.  Since its inception, ASC has built a reputation for loyalty, integrity, flexibility, and expertise consistently exceeding customer expectations which is why Alternative Service Concepts was named a Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance three consecutive years. http://www.ascrisk.com

Thomas Newman
***@ascrisk.com
Click to Share