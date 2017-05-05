 
United Premier Soccer League Has Three Teams Advance to 2nd Round of 2017 U.S. Open Cup

FC Anahuac, Moreno Valley FC and L.A. Wolves FC All Win First Round Games
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) will have three teams playing in the Second Round of the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

FC Anahuac, Moreno Valley Futbol Club and L.A. Wolves FC all had victories during the U.S. Open Cup First Round on Wednesday, May 10, and will move on to play in the tournament's Second Round next week.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is an amazing opportunity for clubs in the UPSL. We had five UPSL member clubs qualify and are proud of the performances of each and every one. Three move on now, and that's the way it goes in a single-elimination tournament."

FC Anahuac, the UPSL's 2016 Fall Season champion, went to overtime vs. Sonoma County Sol (NPSL) only to go down, 1-0, in the 100th before scoring an equalizer and winning, 5-4, in a shootout at Santa Rosa (Calif.) Elsie Allen High School. FC Anahuac next plays Sacramento Republic FC (USL).

Moreno Valley Futbol Club, the 2016 USASA Region IV champion, went up two goals before halftime and held on to win, 2-1, over Ventura County Fusion (PDL) at Ventura (Calif.) College Sportsplex. Moreno Valley FC next plays OKC Energy (USL).

L.A. Wolves FC, currently coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, took a 1-0 lead before halftime on a goal from Chuck Pitts, and added three more in the second half to top San Diego Zest FC (PDL), 4-2, at Azusa (Calif.) Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex. L.A. Wolves FC next plays Chula Vista FC (SoCal Premier).

Colorado Rush, which qualified for the U.S. Open Cup before joining the UPSL Colorado Conference for its inaugural 2017 Spring Season, traveled to FC Tucson (PDL) but lost, 3-1, at King Sports Complex in Tucson (Ariz.).

La Maquina FC, which reached the Fourth Round of the 2016 U.S. Open Cup tournament before losing in OT to Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS), traveled to Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif., but lost, 4-1, to Fresno Fuego (PDL).

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Utah. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL Pro Premier Division and Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
