Tuvizo Announces Spring Promo for Entire Amazon Listing

-- Tuvizo's launching of two new outdoor gear, namely two designs for dry bags, had been successful so they're now launching 3 more separate promos not just for both products but for all items in their Amazon shop. The promotion is geared for bulk buyers as corresponding discounts will appear depending on number of items bought online. 5% discount is offered for purchases amounting to three or more, 7% for 5 items and 10% for 10 items.Discounts will count off for each item bought. All discounts will not apply for 1-click orders and all offers are only good until supplies last. Discounts can only be viewed on final checkout counter page."This promotion has been made available to our entire Amazon listing so all our loyal buyers can get discounted prices if they purchase more of the same items. We now have a total of eight products under the Tuvizo brand and planning to add more in the coming weeks. Expect us to stay committed to providing you not just affordable but high quality and high performance products you can use for all weather types and time of day. For more on running, cycling, hiking, camping and kayaking gear ( https://www.amazon.com/ s/ref=nb_sb_ noss?url=srs% 3D9744063... ), please visit our website for more details!," announced Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.The newest Tuvizo products namely pink camo design and three colored polka dot design for waterproof bags ( https://www.amazon.com/ s/ref=nb_sb_ noss?url=srs% 3D9744063... ) are all exclusively available only on Amazon.About TuvizoTuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a LED reflector vest. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.