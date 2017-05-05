News By Tag
Tuvizo Announces Spring Promo for Entire Amazon Listing
Spring promo activated for Tuvizo's newest line of super strength dry bag, usable for all seasons and their entire Amazon listing.
Discounts will count off for each item bought. All discounts will not apply for 1-click orders and all offers are only good until supplies last. Discounts can only be viewed on final checkout counter page.
"This promotion has been made available to our entire Amazon listing so all our loyal buyers can get discounted prices if they purchase more of the same items. We now have a total of eight products under the Tuvizo brand and planning to add more in the coming weeks. Expect us to stay committed to providing you not just affordable but high quality and high performance products you can use for all weather types and time of day. For more on running, cycling, hiking, camping and kayaking gear (https://www.amazon.com/
The newest Tuvizo products namely pink camo design and three colored polka dot design for waterproof bags (https://www.amazon.com/
About Tuvizo
Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a LED reflector vest. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.
Contact
Jo Parkes
+27218139079
pr@tuvizo.com
