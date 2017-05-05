News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kenyan musician Ms. Sunshine releases newest single 'Riding Low Low'
Born and raised in Nairobi but residing now in Belgium, Ms. Sunshine cites as main artistic influences Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu. Her own music stands beside these legends shining with its own unique beauty and character. Fans of Ella, Nina, Lauryn and Erykah are likely to fall in love with Ms. Sunshine's music at first listen.
"It is a message of endurance," Ms. Sunshine says of her new single. "Endurance and consistency are required in the pursuit of happiness. It is normally the road least traveled, so this song is a dedication to all who work with determination and excellence, the creators and innovators, a song of encouragement to surround yourself with positive family and friends."
Ms. Sunshine's real name, Achieng', means 'Girl Born when the Sun Is Shining' in her native language of Dholuo. Clearly, supporting other artists with her "Riding Low Low" single is important to her.
"Most of the time, the people closest to you may not believe in you," writes Ms. Sunshine, "but just keep walking – it is by faith!"
In addition to the present release of "Riding Low Low," fans can also expect the song's official music video to drop on Labor Day, 2017 (see link to trailer below). "Riding Low Low" is produced by Phoniex. "Riding Low Low" is the latest addition to popular releases from Ms. Sunshine which include "Let It Shine," "Mama Africa," "Red Umbrella," and her "Homage, African Soul Rebel" EP.
"Riding Low Low" is available from over 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, pop fans.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
Link to Music –
https://itunes.apple.com/
"Riding Low Low" Official Video Trailer –
https://www.youtube.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse