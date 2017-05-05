 
Industry News





2017 Dog Days of Summer exhibit opens June 2nd!

Over 120 dog & cat sculptures along Main Street in Boonton this summer! Opening night is First Friday, June 2nd. The exhibit will be on display through September 3rd.
 
 
Anthony Weird Eye One Fruit Stripes
Anthony Weird Eye One Fruit Stripes
BOONTON, N.J. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dog Days of Summer kicks off June 2rd at 5:30, with a ribbon cutting in front of the Dog Days of Summer mural located at Church and Main Street by the mayor of Boonton, Matt DiLauri. The opening coincides with Boonton's First Fridays, featuring receptions at Boonton's six art galleries, live music, unique independent shops and eclectic dining.

They say that every dog has it's day, in Boonton they get the whole summer! For our 5th year, cats are also getting in on the action! Over 120 dog sculptures will be on exhibit up and down the entire length of Main Street, Boonton. This year's designs are as interesting and diverse as the artists who created them. The participating artists include past year favorites and some inspiring new talent to make this year's pack really stand out! Boonton Arts includes younger artists too, with more than 60 sculptures created by local elementary and high school students.Be sure to visit our one of a kind downtown to enjoy these incredible sculptures!

All dog sculptures are available for adoption at Boonton Arts Etsy page,etsy.com/shop/BoontonArts, for a donation benefiting Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, Eleventh Hour Rescue, local schools, and future art projects in the community.

Also, please join us in October for our Closing Party & Art Auction! For more information visit https://sites.google.com/site/boontonartscouncil/ and like us on Facebook.

