News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Dog Days of Summer exhibit opens June 2nd!
Over 120 dog & cat sculptures along Main Street in Boonton this summer! Opening night is First Friday, June 2nd. The exhibit will be on display through September 3rd.
They say that every dog has it's day, in Boonton they get the whole summer! For our 5th year, cats are also getting in on the action! Over 120 dog sculptures will be on exhibit up and down the entire length of Main Street, Boonton. This year's designs are as interesting and diverse as the artists who created them. The participating artists include past year favorites and some inspiring new talent to make this year's pack really stand out! Boonton Arts includes younger artists too, with more than 60 sculptures created by local elementary and high school students.Be sure to visit our one of a kind downtown to enjoy these incredible sculptures!
All dog sculptures are available for adoption at Boonton Arts Etsy page,etsy.com/shop/
Also, please join us in October for our Closing Party & Art Auction! For more information visit https://sites.google.com/
Contact
Boonton Arts - Kristy Brucale Jach
862-307-5919
info@boontonarts.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse