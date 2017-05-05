Just Short of $500,000 Raised in Three Days

Platinum Club

Contact

Bruce Barbre

***@brucegoldwell.com Bruce Barbre

End

-- Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran and Founder of VetFusion Inc., started putting together a project to build a Community Center in Scootsmoor, Florida near the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. He drafted the priliminary drawing for the project and began sharing it among friends on Facebook.He has raised just short of $500,000 in BTC/TBC (Crypto Currencies) in just over 2 days. And more people are waiting in line to contribute to this cause.To honor one of his mentors, Bruce offered Berny Dohrmann, Founder of CEO Space International, the opportunity to name the Community Center. Having provided several examples for Berny to choose from, the following name was selected.The Berny Dohrmann Performing Arts CenterThere are several Phases planned to complete the project.Phase I: Build 32 dome units in the SW corner as housing for Veterans and visitors attending funerals at the National Cemetery.Phase II: Build 5 40' dome buildings for retail stores which includes a coffer shop, a flower shop, and an office for a realtor.Phase III: Build an 80' diameter dome dining facility.Phase IV: Build the Community Center and complete all surroundingFor contributions, Bruce is accepting BTC Bitcoin and TBC Bitcoin from donors. So far, TBC donations are on top of contributions being made, however, Bruce is hopeful that BTC investors will step in soon and begin to make donations too.While the top donation was set at 5 TBC, Mert Hatice Küçük made an offer to contribute 10 TBC (Value over $200K USD) so Bruce created an additional category for contributors call the Platinum Club. Immediately, Erkan Aydin followed Mert's lead and contributed 10 TBC too.The estimated cost for the Community Center project is around $10 milion. At the current rate that people are stepping up to support the project, Bruce believes the funds for the complete project will be in place in no time at all.Paraphrased:"You can under fund a business venture which can lead to bankruptcy, but you can never over fund a project." Berny DohrmannThere will be more projects set underway while this current project is underway as Bruce plans to build Veteran Communities with Community Centers all across America. The community centers will be networked so that when an major event is underway at one Center all the other Centers can take part in the event allowing Veterans within traveling distance to attend at their nearest Dome Community Center."It's never too late to go after a dream. Money is the fuel that makes dreams happen and I am thankful for those people who have the means to do so are contributing to my dream to build dome home communities everywhere I can." Bruce Barbre (aka Bruce Goldwell, Author).For information and the Wall of Honor fund raising campaign visit: