Your Defenite Guide To The Week Ahead
The big events you can't afford to miss. With 6 Events, 16 Subject Experts, 6 Cities, 7 World Class Venues, GLOMACS gears up for a busy week ahead.
GLOMACS gears up for a busy week ahead. Here are the confirmed events that you might not want to miss next week.
Commercial and Business Contracts: A Practical Guide
Learn about contracts from Javi Khanijau, one of the world's leading authority on contract law. A failure to fully understand risk related items in a contract can result in lost opportunities and costly disputes. This seminar is a practical guide to contracts for business.
Beyond Customer Service: Service Quality and Excellence
Derek Prior, a recognised customer service expert for over 20 years, will be bringing common sense customer service strategies that give customer service professionals the communication skills, technology tools, and motivation they require to build strong customer relationships and develop a customer-centric organisation.
Financial Analysis, Modelling & Forecasting
Financial & Management expert, Paul Lower, will deliver a hands-on workshop that has been designed to provide delegates with real practical skills to design and build financial models that will have highly relevant applications in their own organisations to assist in financial analysis, forecasting and business decision-making. Delegates can practice the design and construction of financial models, analysis tools and forecast applications in Excel, using laptops provided for the seminar.
Media Contact
Susan Collie
Business Development Manager
00971558601246
mc@glomacs.ae
